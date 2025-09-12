Her Husband Won’t Stop Eating Everything In The House, And She Finally Exploded On Him

No doubt about it, the fella in this story from Reddit has a problem with control.

Husband eats his food and mine AITA? “So my husband and I are different about how we eat. I’m not sure he ever drinks water and he will leave to get fast food while I’m sleeping at night, even after a normal day of meals and having already had dinner.

Drinks do not last in our house. I keep water stocked and buy other drinks sometimes. I pay for all the groceries in the house. A 2 liter of soda might last one day without me ever touching it. Juice that I buy the kids is also gone in 24 hours. He drinks huge cups and doesn’t ever touch the water until we’re out of whatever drinks I bought. I used to buy Uncrustable sandwiches for something quick for kids lunches to grab, since I work 12 hour back to back shifts and it helps if I’m ever running behind. I stopped buying them because he eats them all as snacks, even when he’s just sitting around the house and can make a sandwich. I’ve had conversations with him before that some of the items I’ve bought are also for the kids and he needs to limit tearing through it all himself in a day or two.

My oldest child has started to notice, know we’ve bought groceries and go to get something and notice it’s 100% gone in a short time and no one but dad has had a chance to have any of it. Fast forward to this weekend. The kids and I bought sandwiches for lunch and I didn’t eat mine yet. I had it in the fridge along with a Coke, that I bought last night. While we were out last night we stopped at a convenience store. All I asked for was the Coke. My husband got himself two drinks and a sugary snack. I ended up not drinking my Coke so I put it in the fridge with my sandwich for the next day. We had a large dinner with our family last night before stopping at the convenience store also. I got up today, went into my kitchen.

There is trash sitting out from where he went to a fast food restaurant last night, ate and left it all out for the next morning. I open the fridge and my sandwich and Coke have also both been consumed. This feels so insanely disrespectful. I make a lot less money than him and I cover all the food. I paid for my own sandwich, I also paid for our entire family’s dinner last night. I buy the groceries. I was saving that Coke overnight as a treat, as I try to drink water as much as I can. It’s not even 100% about the sandwich and drink. It feels like a slap in the face, that I don’t deserve basic decency and that I can’t have things of my own in my own home. People at work don’t do this to things of mine. I would’ve let him have the sandwich if he had asked. But to wake up to fast food trash and your own items gone just feels wrong. He’s also gained a considerable amount of weight since we’ve been married and is not open to doing anything about it, would never consider therapy either. I got pretty angry about it and told him my coworkers show me more respect than I’m shown at home and that he’s on his way to the next episode of My 600 Pound Life. AITA?”

