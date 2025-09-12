Her Husband’s Sister-in-Law Is All Drama All The Time, So She Didn’t Invite Her To A Party

It only takes one horrible person to ruin what would otherwise be a fun party.

AITA for telling my father in law to not bring over my husband’s sister in law to our bbq? “I 26f have been married to my husband Eric 27m for 5 years now and I never had any problems with his family until my brother in law Henry 28m married Kate 21f.

Kate managed to turn Eric and Henry’s sisters away from me but they love her. They all talked to me and we would call each other often but Kate started a whole “he said, she said” gossip drama and it drove a wedge between us due to tension. Kate has also spread rumors about, talked smack to, and picked fights with one of my sisters 23f because she was a past fling of Henry’s. My sister’s fling with Henry was over before Kate came into the picture and my sister is now in a 2 year long relationship with someone new so I don’t know why Kate acts up the way she does. Kate and Henry have been together for a year total. Henry got arrested 4 months ago and is being released next weekend.

Eric and I hosted a bbq today and invited my father in law over. I had told Eric to tell him not to mention anything to Kate as my sister would be coming over and I just don’t want problems. The last time they both were over at my home, my sister was on the phone with her boyfriend when suddenly Kate stormed out of my home and started texting Henry things such as “I’m leaving and if you want to stay there with her I don’t care” and what not. This happened before Henry’s arrest. I say this in the most unbiased way possible, my sister was not even looking their way and she had a whole fit over her jealousy towards my sister. The way I see it is, Henry is not free just yet and she is very problematic so I didn’t think it would be best to have her over. Kate found out about the bbq anyways and wanted to tag along with my father in law and his wife. When Eric told me I asked him to please ask my father in law to not let her tag along simply because I didn’t want to deal with any problems. My father in law is not aware of any of these problems Kate has caused. My father in law made up an excuse to Kate and came without her and when he arrived I tried explaining to him when I caught him alone why Kate couldn’t come over today.

He went off on me saying Kate is also his daughter in law and he wouldn’t like anyone excluding me so it’s not right that I excluded her and now he had to make up a lie to get her not to come. I explained my reasoning and Eric even came over to us and explained to him as well but my father in law wasn’t hearing it. He said regardless of any problems, Kate is now family and we have to deal with it. He left shortly after and Kate posted that she went out for drinks with my father in law and his wife. I can’t help but feel like an ******* for excluding her now. AITA?”

