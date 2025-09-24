Her Judgmental Sister-In-Law Was Not Easy To Get Along With, So She Didn’t Invite Her To The Fair With Her Friends

Befriending a sister-in-law can be very rewarding for everyone, and help to build a close family.

What would you do if your sister-in-law was very judgmental and didn’t really get along with your other friends?

That is the situation the woman in this story is in, so she didn’t invite her along for a fun day out, and when she found out about it, she got very upset.

AITA for not inviting my sister in law to an event I know she would have enjoyed because she’s too judgy? I’ve always wanted to like my SIL Macey but she’s judgy about weird stuff, like oh it’s superficial to get a designer bag when you should just go to the thrift store and get a $2 bag.

It is none of her business what someone else spends their money on.

But spending $600 on collectibles is okay. (They’re BOTH fine). Sadly this makes her the perfect partner for my brother. You can imagine the kind of personality he has lol. The best example was when my sister Bee and her wife and a bunch of their friends were going to the Eras tour a few years ago. They’re all queer women too so they love Taylor.

It is never ok to talk bad about people behind their back.

Macey thought that because I didn’t go I would be “on her side” and talk bad about them, call them vapid and stupid cult members. I said I didn’t go because I’m just.. not a fan. I said she was behaving like a mean girl and to stop.

What does her childhood have to do with it?

She took offense because SHE was the victim of bullying as a kid. I said well I guess you didn’t learn from it because look at who you’ve become. She wouldn’t talk to me for months.

Now this sounds really fun!

Well a few weeks ago I got a ton of free tickets to the renaissance festival. I invited Bee and some other friends. Macey has said in the past she loves Ren Fests. She loves to get dressed up in period accurate costumes. I asked Bee if we should invite Macey and Bee said no, Macey would inevitably make some snarky comments about costumes not being accurate or something and ruin the mood for everyone.

I think she is almost certainly right.

I thought about it and in the end agreed. Bee posted pics, Macey saw and asked us why we didn’t invite her. In the end, I told her that it was because I never know what she’s going to judge next. She said that we were bullying her.

Macey just can’t seem to do any self-reflection.

Bee brought up the Eras tour thing and how nasty Macey was about it and Macey defended herself by saying she never said that stuff TO her and I was wrong for telling her in the first place. My brother thinks we should have invited Macey and that we’ve gone out of our way to not be supportive and make her part of the family.

So, it does seem like she tries to develop a relationship.

I’ve literally had her over for baking Xmas cookies, movies, brunch. She’s never returned the favor. I just did not want to have a day where the mood was soured because of someone being judgy. AITA?

You don’t have to be friends with someone just because they are part of the family, and it is clear that Macey isn’t putting in any effort either.

