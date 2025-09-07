Her Mom Constantly Guilt-Tripped Her To Extend A Loan Repayment, But This Woman Doesn’t Want To Lend Her Mom Money Again

Money issues can break families apart.

If a family member wanted to borrow money from you, would you let them?

This woman lent her mom some money during her divorce.

She found the situation stressful and doesn’t want to let her mom borrow money again. Is she wrong for saying “no” when her mom asks for another loan?

AITAH for refusing to lend my mom (48F) money again after she broke our original agreement? I (23F) lent my mom $1000 last December. That was after she went through a rough divorce and she was left financially unstable.

The agreement was that she’d pay me back over the course of four months. Instead, she repaid it in seven months. She didn’t ask to change the repayment terms. She just constantly guilt-tripped me about how hard things were. She said no one else would help her like I did.

I was hurt and frustrated, but I let it go because the money came from my savings, and I didn’t urgently need it at the time. Now, I’m about to launch a capital-intensive events company next month, and I will need access to my funds.

As soon as she finished repaying the first loan, she asked to borrow double the amount, $2000. I love my mom, but I don’t want to go through that again. It strained our relationship and made me anxious. It created a weird dynamic where I didn’t even want to talk to her.

I plan to say no this time, firmly and politely. I will stick to it no matter how much she guilt-trips me. AITA for not lending her money again? She eventually paid me back, though.

