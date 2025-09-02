Her Mom Is Incredibly Difficult To Deal With, So She Wants To Back Out Of A Family Trip At The Last Minute

One thing I’ve learned as I’ve gotten older is that if you go on a trip with people who SUCK, you’re not gonna have any fun.

So you might as well just stay home and skip the trip altogether!

That’s what this woman wants to do because she’s tired of dealing with her mom; however, she’s not sure if backing out is the right thing to do.

Let’s see what she had to say, shall we?

AITA for opting out of a family trip the night before we leave, because of my mother? “I (30F) and my fiancé (32M) are currently living with my parents (it’s a long story—we were forced to move out of our previous place due to structural issues).

While we are beyond grateful for everything they’re doing for us by letting us live with them, my mother is not easy to live with. The situation at home has been slowly devolving over the past month or so.

Things have been getting ugly…

I love my mom, don’t get me wrong, but she’s not an easy person. She can be incredibly narcissistic, passive aggressive, and rude. She is constantly finding little ways to jab at us for something or another. We all have to walk on eggshells around her or reap the consequences. She has been incredibly rude to my fiancé (who she doesn’t recognize as my fiancé, despite literally being present for the proposal) for about two weeks now over dumb stuff.

Here’s an example.

As an example: He has incredibly bad allergies, and needs the doors and windows shut or he gets migraines that interfere with his work.

We have both explained and asked nicely, over and over again. She refuses to keep them shut, pretends she forgot, and then uses it as a tool to make life as stressful and obnoxious as possible. My mom spends her time looking for things to hold over people, anything. It’s bad enough we are considering uprooting our life again and moving out of state.

Therapy has been helpful.

I have been in therapy for a few months, and am learning to navigate her and this whole situation. It has been hard and a lot to process. It was so normal to me that I didn’t “wake up” and realize what was going on until we had already moved in. I’m terrible at creating boundaries, and she is the ultimate boundary stomper.

What a nightmare!

I am meant to go with my parents and sister on a trip to visit my brother tomorrow. The situation with my mom and fiancé has escalated, she has spent this week doing anything in her power to belittle him and us as a unit.

Today she ramped it up to a ten and has been hellish to be around. The last thing I want to do is be stuck in a hotel room with her.

To top things off, my sister and I were supposed to stay with my parents together, but at the last minute my sister opted to stay with my brother (which is fine, but he doesn’t have space for me) so it will just be me and them.

She really doesn’t want to go.

I would rather get a root canal on every tooth, twice. I do not want to be around her. I saw my brother earlier this month, and he visits semi frequently, so while I’d be sad to miss him, it’s not the end of the world. All I want to do is cancel, and get a little break. I feel terrible for even entertaining the idea. I can repay them for my ticket, but they will be upset. AITA if I decide to stay home? Is that selfish of me?”

Is she wrong to bail on this trip at the last minute?

You can’t really blame her for not wanting to go on this trip.

