Her Mother Criticized Her Skin After Forcing Her On A Stressful Trip, But When She Snapped At Dinner Her Parents Say She’s The Disrespectful One

Parents can cross the line when they act like your body is theirs to critique.

So, what would you do if your mom forced you on a last-minute trip, messed up your entire schedule, and then turned around and commented on your appearance when it took a toll?

Would you let her comments slide?

Or would you finally say exactly what you’ve been thinking for years?

In today’s story, one daughter finds herself in this very situation and decides to speak up.

Here’s how it all went down.

AITA for “offending” my mother after she commented on my appearance? A week ago, my parents took me on a forced vacation. I was only given 3 days’ notice, even though I had several large assignments due soon. I had carefully planned my schedule to meet deadlines, but my parents refused to let me bring my laptop so I could work on assignments during the trip. I decided to try and make the best of it, even indulging in more sweets than I typically would (I usually have 1–2 a week, but had 2+ daily on the trip). When we got home, I went straight to work and stayed up until 2 a.m. for 4+ nights in a row, getting 4–5 hours of sleep a night. With not getting enough sleep and indulging in sweets, my skin started to break out. I usually have mostly clean skin, but I had 6 or more red pimple-like blotches on my cheeks.

It all started when her mother made a hurtful comment at dinner.

I was eating my dinner as usual today, when my mother looked at me and asked, “Why is your skin breaking out? Try to take more care of your health or you will end up with an even worse appearance.” She often comments on things like this and I have told her many times that I am insecure about those things so to please not comment on them. For example, she once told me I was becoming fat, even when my BMI was under 17.9. I spiraled and ended up food restricting, which took me a while to recover from. I finally snapped after she commented about my skin.

Frustrated, she let her mother have it.

I told her, “I ALSO don’t want my skin breaking out, and the thing is, I have eyes, I can see that I am breaking out even without you mentioning it.” I also added, “The main reason I am breaking out is because you took me on that holiday without giving me much notice, so please don’t comment on my appearance. I am trying to scrutinize myself as little as possible, and your comments do not help. Respectfully, please keep your mouth shut if you are only going to say things like this.” After that, she kept her mouth shut for the rest of dinner.

Now, her mother is offended.

Later in the day, she confronted me about this, saying that my comment was extremely disrespectful, that she had every right to make comments like that since I was her daughter, that if it was affecting me so much, to just ignore it, and that my comments had deeply “offended” her. My father also tried to stay mostly neutral but ended up siding with my mother in the end. I get that I may have run my mouth a little too much, but I don’t believe my response was offensive. AITA?

Wow! Those comments were quite hurtful for a teenager.

Let’s see how the fine folks over at Reddit feel about what happened.

This person offers some great advice.

Here’s someone who would turn it around on her.

For this reader, the mother needs to educate herself on these types of comments and their long-term effect.

As this person points out, the whole thing is pretty ironic.

Good for her!

While speaking to your mother like that is disrespectful, she needs to realize that her comments are hurtful.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.