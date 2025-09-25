Her Parents Denied Her A College Education, So She Paid For College Herself And Stopped Talking To Her Parents

Fair treatment among siblings is vital for a healthy family relationship.

Her parents didn’t allow or support her to go to college, but she went anyway, paying for it herself.

AITA – Telling my parents to pay me back my college tuition if they want a relationship I was raised by parents who believed, religiously and culturally, in rigid gender roles. Dad should work, and mom should stay home with the kids. I’m the only girl and have three brothers. Their expectation was that I’d stay home with kids. They never valued my education, educational achievements, or emphasized things beyond domestic skills.

I’m the second youngest. By the time I was in high school, my two older brothers had gone to the college of their choice, with my parents fully covering tuition, books, an off-campus apartment, and other living expenses. They eventually did the same for my younger brother.

I was told I wasn’t allowed to apply for college. I applied in secret and got accepted with a partial scholarship. I didn’t tell them I was moving out until a week before I left with essentially nothing but what a few friends gave to me that their parents bought “them” for college. I took engineering and had to work, take on debt, and struggle.

My parents and I have barely spoken for years. I’m married now and expecting our first child, and they asked to meet up. We met at a park, and they said they were “sorry if they caused me pain,” but they would like a relationship now.

I asked them specifically what they were sorry for. They wouldn’t elaborate and just said they wanted to move forward. I said that wasn’t sufficient. In the end, I said they could prove they were sorry by forwarding me $100k which was for my degree and college expenses, just like they did for my brothers.

My mom burst into tears. My dad said I wasn’t being serious, and I just left. Since then, I’ve been getting calls from my brothers telling me I’m being immature and hurtful. I don’t think so at all.

