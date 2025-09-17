Her Parents Gave Her A Family Heirloom Wardrobe, But Now That She’s Moving, They Want To Give It To Her Cousin

What would you do if someone gave you a gift and then tried to take it back years later? This is what this woman is dealing with.

More specifically, one side thought they had received a vintage wardrobe as a gift, while the other side thought they were just lending it temporarily.

Some family issues seem so petty from the outside, until you hear both sides of the story.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for getting mad they want to take our wardrobe My grandma, twelve years ago, gifted my mom a nice wardrobe, then when my parents moved across the country two years ago, they gave that wardrobe to us. Now that I’m moving, we were going to give the wardrobe to my in-laws, but my mom calls me up and says “since you don’t need that wardrobe anymore, your grandma is going to give it to your cousin.”

She was blindsided.

I got confused and a little annoyed that she and my grandma assumed they could just decide the wardrobe’s fate without my consent. Now my mom is upset with me pulling the “after all we have done for you” card and saying “it’s not worth getting your grandma upset” and “you don’t need to get offended by everything.”

She doesn’t feel this is fair.

I have had to rely on my parents financially partially while I’m finishing up grad school, so I know they have done a lot for me. But I think a part of my frustration is them acting like they can just take something at will that they freely gave as a gift, no stipulations and now act like “they were just letting me use it.” It makes me feel under their thumb and controlled. Am I overreacting? AITA?

So her grandmother actually lent the wardrobe. Not much she can do without upsetting the entire family.

Let's see how Reddit reacted to this.

