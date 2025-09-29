Her Partner Surprised Her By Proposing At The Beach, But Her Mom Is Heartbroken That She Wasn’t There For The Proposal

It can be hard for parents to see their children grow up, gain independence and experience major life moments without them.

AITA for not including my mom in my engagement? For background, I (24F) planned a surprise birthday trip for my dad. I got most of my family together to surprise him and celebrate him, and it was an amazing trip. On my dad’s actual birthday, my partner (25M) mentioned that my dad told him he’d enjoy taking sunrise photos on the beach. So we woke up early and went to the beach just us three.

Well, my partner ended up proposing to me on the beach with my dad (who is a photographer) taking our engagement photos. It was so special and magical, and I am still so giddy and happy. Also, for reference, my now fiancé had asked my dad for my hand the night before and my dad was more than happy to also celebrate my engagement on his birthday.

Anyways, the three of us get back to the airbnb where I planned on telling everyone about the exciting news. I went to tell my mom first before anyone else, and I found her bawling her eyes out in her bedroom. My dad was comforting her and asked me to give them a minute. I wasn’t sure what was happening, but we’ve had some family health issues going on lately and I assumed it had to do with that.

After she recovered, I asked her what was wrong and she confessed she was upset she wasn’t there for the proposal. Obviously, I had nothing to do with that because I was just as surprised. But she ended up not congratulating my partner, telling me she wasn’t sure if she was happy or sad, and dodging the topic the rest of the time. I expressed to her how this hurt my feelings, and she used verbiage like “if you’re happy, I’m happy,” and, “i have your back.”

The engagement has started to feel like it’s overshadowed by her emotions, and I’m left feeling like I have to cater to her instead of being able to celebrate. Even my dad is trying to defend her.

I understand the feelings a parent must have seeing their first born get engaged, but it didn’t even cross my mind to have EITHER of my parents at a proposal. I had expressed to my partner that I would enjoy a private proposal where I could celebrate with family after. This was perfect for me, and it made sense because including a photography related thing for my dad’s birthday didn’t raise any suspicions at all. AITA for not having her at the proposal?

Perhaps the dad did try to invite the mom along.

Inviting the dad made sense…and made it more of a surprise.

This person thinks the mom needs to control her emotions.

But this person thinks the mother is allowed to have emotions.

