Her Sister-In-Law Created Nothing But Problems On The Family Vacation, And Now Her Family Blames Her For The Drama

After reading this story, I’m thinking it might not ever be a good idea to go on a vacation with extended family members, but I’m sure it depends on the family members.

Imagine having your sister-in-law invite herself on your vacation and then do nothing but create problems and invent drama.

That’s the situation this woman finds herself in, but the twist is that everyone is mad at her!

Let’s read the whole story to find out what happened.

SIL tried to get SO to breakup with me. I outed her machinations to my mom and now everyone blames me. My SO and I planned a vacation back in April for my step kid’s (SK) birthday. It was to be a weeklong vacation. A month afterward, SIL found out and invited herself to the vacation, along with my brother and my two nieces. I invited my mother all expenses paid.

The SIL had some issues with the itinerary.

It is important to note that when SIL invited herself I had already planned and paid for most of the activities. Most of the plans were non-refundable. I sent SIL my itinerary in case they wanted to tag along in any of our plans. There was one activity my nieces could not participate in because of their ages. There was another activity my SIL did not deem appropriate for my nieces, and a third she just didn’t want to do. SIL was mad that I did not cancel the activity my nieces could not participate in. She was also mad I would not cancel the ones she did not want to participate in.

The SIL’s antics are really unacceptable.

My SO and I had a disagreement on our first day there, and SIL leeched onto him all day. SIL and SO knew each other back in highschool as SIL used to date one of my SO’s best friends. SIL spent the WHOLE DAY talking garbage to my SO about my family – including my brother (her husband) – and me and trying to get SO to breakup with me.

But the SIL wasn’t done creating drama!

She also told my mom my SO did not want her in our room, and got her to change rooms. Finally, SIL called the rest of the family back home to tell them about my disagreement with SO, attempting to involve the whole family. When my SO and I sat down to talk and figured out what she was doing, we talked to my mom. We did not kick her out of the room – we invited her!

So the SIL went to even more extreme measures.

SIL got suspicious that we were telling my mom everything so she proceeded to block both of us and tell us from now on there will be 0 contact. SIL cut me off from my nieces. The next day, my mom stayed with SIL because she didn’t want to be cut off from her granddaughters. She ended up changing her flight and leaving early. I felt betrayed and asked her not to contact me again.

Her whole family has turned against her.

ALL of my family blames me for telling my mom what SIL said, saying everyone talks garbage. They also questioned whether SO was lying and that I had no way of knowing if he was. Even though I trust my SO, I also have proof he wasn’t lying as SIL told him very personal things about my ex-fiancé and I’s breakup ten years ago that only she knew and I had never told SO. Right now I don’t talk to my family. I feel really awful about my nieces. I miss them. So, AITAH for telling my mom and for cutting them off?

It’s too bad the SIL ever joined them on that vacation. It seems like she was on a mission to ruin OP’s life. All OP did was tell the truth.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person encourages her not to back down.

Another person explains the tough situation her mom is in.

This person shares what she should tell her family.

Another person who was in a similar situation encourages her not to back down.

It’s hard to accept being painted as the bad guy when you did nothing wrong.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.