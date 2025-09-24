Her Sister Treats Her Borrowed Car Like A Rental, So She Told Her To Pay For It Or Stop Using It

A woman has always let her younger sister borrow her car, but recent incidents pushed her to set boundaries.

After her sister returned the car with a near-empty tank and a new scratch—and dismissed her concerns—she decided to make future borrowing conditional.

Now the family is pressuring her to “let it go,” leaving her caught between fairness and family drama.

AITA for not letting my sister borrow my car anymore? I (26F) have always been generous with my younger sister (22F). She doesn’t have a car, so whenever she needs to run errands or go out with friends, I usually lend her mine. I never really minded until recently. Last weekend, she borrowed my car and returned it with the gas tank almost empty.

Ugh.

Not only that, but I also noticed a new scratch on the passenger door. When I asked her about it, she shrugged and said, It’s just a car, don’t be so dramatic. That comment really upset me because I work hard to keep my car in good condition, and she doesn’t contribute a cent to maintenance or gas.

Super annoying.

I told her from now on she can’t borrow it unless she pays for the repairs and at least fills the tank. She blew up at me, saying I’m selfish and that family should help each other without conditions. Now my parents are pressuring me to let it go for the sake of peace, but I feel like I’m being taken advantage of So… AITA for refusing to let my sister borrow my car anymore?

She’s setting boundaries, insisting future borrowing comes with responsibility. Her sister isn’t happy, but the rules are clear.

This person says NTA at all.

This person has some advice.

And this person gives some words of wisdom.

She’s setting boundaries, insisting future borrowing comes with responsibility.

Her sister isn’t happy, but the rules are clear.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.