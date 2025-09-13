Her Sister Was Dating A Jerk Who Claimed He Was Just Brutally Honest, But When She Made A Brutally Honest Joke Back, He Couldn’t Take It
by Michael Levanduski
Shutterstock, Reddit
Everyone knows someone who is an absolute jerk but thinks that they can get away with it because they claim that they are just being honest.
What would you do if the guy your sister was dating was like this, and he kept making very rude comments about a sensitive personal issue?
That is what was happening to the young woman in this story, so she made a joke that immediately shut him up, but now he is offended.
Check it out.
AITA for my response to my sister’s boyfriend’s “brutal honesty”?
My F35 sister F27 started dating one of those “brutally honest” guys few months ago.
He can be quite rude and make backhanded comments about me and the family sometimes which is bothersome but my sister says he’s not malicious but is just the brutally honest time and we should get used to it.
How is this any of his business?
I visited my parents house to celebrate my sister’s birthday and my husband couldn’t come with me because he was busy, after the party we all sat down for dinner and my sister’s boyfriend said it was weird that my husband and I don’t have kids despite being married for 6 years now.
I was shocked that he brought this up but I gave a short answer stating that it’s because of infertility issues, he asked on which side and I didn’t wanna answer but my sister said it’s on my side.
Wow, this guy is very rude.
I got uncomfortable as he looked at me for a second and said that maybe not having kids now is a good thing because he thought women over 30 might “produce” defective babies due to age.
I told him it was none of his business but he said that he was just giving his “honest opinion” and that’s all.
LOL, now that is funny.
I, in return, told him while maintaining eye contact: “trust me, if I wanted an *******’s opinion, I would’ve farted!”
Literally everyone at the table busted into laughter and my sister and her boyfriend were stunned.
Few seconds later her boyfriend excused himself out and my sister followed then sent me a text after they left saying I was mean and disrespectful towards her boyfriend and insulted him maliciously just cause he stated his honest opinion.
She also said I ruined her birthday by being petty and making her boyfriend the joke of the night in front of the family.
Hey, she was just sharing her opinion.
I didn’t respond but she demanded an apology via mail as soon as possible, mom agreed that I shouldn’t have said what I said and should’ve just ignored him knowing how he is.
I think AITA but I’m not sure.
If he can get away with being a jerk by saying he is just brutally honest, so can she.
This guy just doesn’t like being put in his place.
Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.
This person thinks the sister was out of line too.
I thought it was a great response.
This is exactly what I was thinking.
This commenter says he is just a jerk.
He can dish it out but he can’t take it.
If you can’t take the heat, stay out of the kitchen.
Her Sister Was Dating A Jerk Who Claimed He Was Just Brutally Honest, But When She Made A Brutally Honest Joke Back, He Couldn’t Take It
by Michael Levanduski
Shutterstock, Reddit
Everyone knows someone who is an absolute jerk but thinks that they can get away with it because they claim that they are just being honest.
What would you do if the guy your sister was dating was like this, and he kept making very rude comments about a sensitive personal issue?
That is what was happening to the young woman in this story, so she made a joke that immediately shut him up, but now he is offended.
Check it out.
How is this any of his business?
Wow, this guy is very rude.
LOL, now that is funny.
Hey, she was just sharing her opinion.
If he can get away with being a jerk by saying he is just brutally honest, so can she.
This guy just doesn’t like being put in his place.
Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.
This person thinks the sister was out of line too.
I thought it was a great response.
This is exactly what I was thinking.
This commenter says he is just a jerk.
He can dish it out but he can’t take it.
If you can’t take the heat, stay out of the kitchen.
This guy learned the hard way.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.
Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, brutally honest, dating, funny joke, inappropriate, picture, reddit, rude comments, siblings, top
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.