Her Yard Flamingos Make Her Happy, But After Her Neighbor Posted Them On Facebook, Other People Agreed She Should Take Them Down

When you buy a house, you also gamble at the same time when it comes to neighbors.

But what would you do if you had neighbors who kept judging your garden and demanding that you redecorate it?

This woman asked the internet if she’s in the wrong for having yard flamingos and refusing to take them down after some neighbors complained about them.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not taking down my yard flamingos after neighbors complained? I bought a house a couple years ago and I have been working on making it look nicer. I spent a lot of time redoing the front gardens, trying to make it neat and nice.

She also wanted it to be whimsical.

I a few weeks ago was at a greenhouse buying some plants for the garden and I saw two yard flamingos marked down on clearance. I knew they belonged in my garden. They’re not everyone’s cup of tea, but I think they’re a lot of fun.

She was right: people had a problem with the flamingos.

I set them up when I got home and a couple days later my neighbor was knocking on my door. She was demanding I take down my flamingos because they’re “extremely gauche” and “lowering the property value of the neighborhood”. I told her I am not taking them down because I like them, and the property value isn’t going to be hurt by two yard flamingos.

But the neighbor did not let go.

I also don’t live in an HOA and as far as I am aware, there are no town ordinances about yard flamingos lol She has posted pictures of my house, the street I live on, and a close up of my flamingos in our towns Facebook group to complain about them. Some people agreed I should take them down.

Now she’s wondering if she’s in the wrong for keeping them.

After that, another neighbor came over to tell me to get rid of them. My mom also agreed I should take them down to keep the peace with my neighbor. I like them, I smile when I see them when I pull into my driveway. I have no plans to take them down. AITA?

These people need to find a hobby ASAP.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks about this.

A reader shares some thoughts.

Exactly.

Good advice.

Very true.

Another commenter chimes in.

This could become a petty revenge story.

If the biggest issue with the neighborhood is two yard flamingos, I think they should be counting their blessings.

They just make her happy!

