Husband Is Frustrated About Their Marriage, So He Told His Wife It Feels Like They’re Roommates

AITA for telling my wife I feel more like her roommate than her husband? "I'm 44 M, my wife is 42 F. We've been married for 7 years, together for 10.

They’re not on the same page these days…

For the last year or so, I've felt like we've been living parallel lives, coexisting in the same house but barely connecting. No real intimacy, barely any meaningful conversation. She comes home from work, immediately goes to the bedroom to scroll her phone or binge her shows, and I just… exist in the background. I've tried initiating date nights, cooking dinners, even suggesting therapy, but it always ends with her saying she's "too tired" or "not in the mood." Last week, after yet another night of her going to bed without even saying goodnight, I finally broke down and said, "I feel more like your roommate than your husband."

That didn’t go over well.

She got really quiet, then really angry. Said I was guilt-tripping her and being manipulative, and that she's the one who's been carrying the emotional burden of the marriage for years. This shocked me, I thought I was the one trying to bridge the gap. She told me that if I feel like a roommate, maybe that's what I deserve, because I haven't been the man she "signed up for." I asked her what she meant, and she just said, "You used to try harder. Now you just sulk." I didn't even know what to say to that. I left the house for a few hours just to clear my head.

Now what…?

Now she's acting like I blew everything out of proportion, but I can't shake the feeling that something deeper is broken between us. I never meant to hurt her, I just wanted to tell her how I felt. But now I'm wondering if I was being selfish for saying it like that. AITA for telling my wife I feel like a roommate?"

