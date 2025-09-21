He’s Sick Of His Housemate’s Disrespect, And After She Ruined His Pan, His Patience Ran Out

Living with strangers – whether it’s a student flat or a houseshare – can be a weird situation to say the least.

Multiple people, who might have absolutely nothing in common, all trying to exist under one roof?

It’s not usually a recipe for harmony, and those for whom it is are very lucky.

The guy in this story is not one of the lucky ones, with his housemate treating him with nothing but disrespect.

AITA for refusing to let my housemate use my cookware after she ruined my pan and then boxed up my stuff before throwing a party? I am a 26-year-old man, and I rent a house with two others: one guy (27, male) and a girl (23, female). The girl has just moved out of her parents’ for the first time. It’s her first time living away from home, and honestly she treats the place more like a hotel than a shared house. We each have our own rooms and share the kitchen and bathroom etc. From the start we agreed to keep food separate, but never properly discussed kitchen equipment. I’ve got a decent set of non-stick pans that I bought myself. They were not cheap and I take good care of them.

My roommate (let’s call her Emma) started using my stuff without asking. At first I let it slide, but I noticed she was careless. Stuff like using high heat, not cleaning properly and even using metal utensils in non-stick pans. I asked her nicely to be more careful but it didn’t change anything. But eventually one of my pans was completely scratched up and ruined.

When I confronted her she just said, “that happens with non-stick you can still use it” and brushed it off. Then she said if I didn’t want anyone using my stuff, I should “keep it in my room like a child.” So I did exactly that, and moved a few bits of stuff into my room. Since then she’s been making snide comments about how I’m “territorial” and “stingy.” The other guy said I should be more understanding because she’s “still figuring things out,” but to me it feels like a basic respect issue.

The last straw was a few nights ago. I got home late from work and she was throwing a party for her college friends. I walked in and found that she had packed some of my kitchen things. My chopping board, utensils, even my kettle was stuffed into a box and left it on the living room table with a note. The note said: “Having some friends over so you might want to put your stuff in your room in case anyone touches it xx”

The party had already started, so I just quietly took the box and went straight to my room. I felt completely humiliated. I hadn’t even known she was having people over, and now I’m sat in my room feeling like some kind of outsider in my own house. I’m now refusing to speak to her unless it’s necessary and I’ve made it clear she’s not to use any of my things going forward. She says I’m overreacting and making her “feel uncomfortable in her own home.” The other housemate is trying to stay neutral but says it’s all a “bit much over some pans.” AITA?

This guy is completely right to have boundaries around his belongings, when his roommate has shown that she can’t treat other people’s things with respect.

If it was a first offence it would be less of an issue, especially since it’s her first time living alone – but she had already been asked not to scratch the pans and refuses to change her behavior.

When that extends to disrespect towards her roommates, who shouldn’t be banished to their rooms while she has a party, this has absolutely gone too far.

This person agreed that her ‘first time away from home’ isn’t an excuse for mistreating others.

While others thought it was unfair that he had to give up space in his bedroom for his cookware.

Meanwhile, this Redditor explained that quality cookware deserves respect.

This girl needs a serious reality check – treating others this way is totally unacceptable.

She’s not only taking advantage of her roommates, she’s destroying their possessions and should really be paying for a replacement.

But her attitude is the real problem, her defensiveness and passive-aggressive choices are something she should really be growing out of.

He deserves better.

