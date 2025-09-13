His Boss Did Not Want Him To Ask Any Questions In Front Of The Customers, So He Started Stalling The Queues And Charged The Customers Less

Isn’t it crazy when a boss decides to ruin his own company with unnecessary policies?

This guy shares how his boss introduced the most bizarre policy and made things worse for his store!

Check out the full story.

Leaning into the ‘no questions’ policy I work at a retail store where each sale requires on average 10 minutes of paperwork, that’s if you’re fast and know what you’re doing.

This is where it gets bad!

Two months into the job, the boss told us new hires to “Stop asking questions in front of the customers. We look like clowns and customers lose confidence.” The only training they provided was asking questions. They’d stick you with a customer and make you guess how to process the paperwork. If you got stuck, you’d ask for help. They tell you what to click but not why. Then they info dump all exceptions to the rule they just gave you.

He knew he had to do something about it!

Malicious compliance: Stop asking questions and I take my sweet time (30-40 minutes) guessing my way through paperwork. – I’ve undercharged customers. – A customer actually walked out. “Call me when you all actually have time for me, because I can’t be here all day”

He did not stop there!

– A customer decided not to buy. The senior employee was mad I didn’t ask about shipping. “Yes, we usually don’t but we sometimes make exceptions. Always ask questions!” – When I’m at the sales desk, instead of asking if we sell a product or accept an insurance, I just tell callers that we don’t. This saves me from doing the work of looking them up. – When I’m working the reception desk, I waste time looking up obscure insurance policies instead of just asking a senior employee.

And finally the cherry on top!

– I’m not Latino but I speak some Spanish. Now when Spanish speakers call, I only respond in English. Before I would speak Spanish and ask for help if I need it. Now because of the no questions policy, I don’t even ask my co-workers if they are free to take a call. I feel bad for these people though. but not too bad, all they have to do is call back and hope I don’t answer lol.

YIKES! That sounds fun!

Why wouldn’t the boss train his employees first?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows how to tackle situations like these.

This user knows this must have been fun!

That’s right! This user knows this policy is INSANE!

Exactly! This user knows it is not a problem when someone has a genuine question.

This user knows this system is just sad!

If only the boss knew how to make better rules, none of this would have happened.

But then we would have this fun story.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.