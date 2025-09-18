His Ex-Girlfriend Cheated On Him, But Passed Away And He Didn’t Go To Her Funeral. Now Her Friends Are Telling Him That He Is A Jerk.

When someone you know dies, it is good to go to their funeral to grieve, to support their other loved ones, and more.

What would you do if the ex who had cheated on you passed away though? Should you go to the funeral?

The ex-boyfriend in this story was put in this position, and he chose not to go, but now some of her friends and family are upset.

Check it out.

AITAH for not attending my ex-girlfriend’s funeral? We were together 4 years.

Broke up when I discovered she was cheating on me, along with showing her parts on Snapchat. I received a Facebook invite for her funeral. (Didn’t know she died a few weeks ago). I didn’t attend.

This is totally understandable.

I lost all care for her the moment she cheated. Ultimate non-violent act of betrayal, IMO. Random people kept messaging me for a few says, asking why I didn’t go.

Well, this is a little cold, but I can’t blame him.

I told a few of her (I assume) friends that she cheated so why should I care? I just blocked them after. My current gf doesn’t blame me, but my parents think I was too harsh. AITAH?

I don’t see why anyone would go to the funeral of an ex (unless children are involved), much less if the ex had cheated.

Let’s see what the people in the comments think about this.

I agree with this person.

This commenter thinks he shouldn’t go.

Even if they were married, he still shouldn’t go.

I don’t know what her friends are thinking.

To me, it would be wrong to go.

It would be so awkward and even inappropriate for him to attend.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.