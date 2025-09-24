His Ex Lied To Their Daughter About Why She Couldn’t Go On A Camping Trip, So He Told Her The Truth

Nobody likes to hear that their mom or dad is a liar…especially a little kid.

But that’s what this dad felt he had to do when his wife threw him under the bus and lied to his daughter for no reason.

Did he take things too far?

Read his story below and see what you think.

AITA for calling my ex a liar to my daughter? “I have an 8 year old daughter from a previous relationship. I have a great relationship with my daughter, and have her in my care 3 times a week. I also have another daughter, she’s 3.

This ain’t smooth sailing!

Me and my ex have what I would describe as a rocky relationship. She can be annoying at times, but its manageable and I try to ignore her antics and let them fly over my head. As long as I see my daughter, I don’t care, so it is what it is. During the last half term I was taking my 3 year old ‘camping’ in my caravan for the week. And asked my ex if I could take my 8 year old too. I asked her in advance, and she said no, I asked why, she said “because I said so.” I said “ok”. I’m not arguing with her, can’t be bothered with the hassle.

Uh oh…

So me and family go on our little camping trip. When we got back, I saw my daughter, and she was really upset with me, I asked why she was upset, and she said “Because you didn’t take me camping with you.” Now, she’s 8 years old, and I didn’t want to get into the nitty gritty, but I just said “Your mum said no.” Which was the truth. She said “Mum said I wasn’t seeing you last week because you were going camping and I couldn’t go.” So I said “Yeah, because she said no, sweetheart.” My daughter then says “Mum said YOU said I couldn’t go.” Which made me internally angry, and I ranted to my partner about it later that night because that really ****** me off.

He told her the truth.

I just said to my daughter, “Well, your mum lied to you, which isn’t right, and she was wrong to say that to you. I wanted to take you, and your mum said I couldn’t.” Which again, is the truth! In that moment I didn’t know what else to say to my daughter, I instantly wanted to clear my name to her. And because I know my ex pretty well, it didn’t surprise me at all that she’d pull some bull **** like that. Anyway, my daughter calmed down and I made it up to her that weekend she was staying with me, so she felt included in something, because I felt awful that she was upset, even though it wasn’t my fault, it was her mother’s. During that weekend, I couldn’t help but feel weird that I’d told my daughter her mum lied to her, I feel like that was a little too gritty for me to say to an 8 year old. But I’d said it, so it was done.

You know what’s coming next.

My daughter went home, and the following day her mum phoned me, kicking off. She said “Why did you tell our daughter I’m a liar?” I said “Because you lied to her.” She said “How?” I said “Because you told her that I said she couldn’t come camping with us, when it was YOU that said she couldn’t. Not me.” She started playing dumb on the phone, and I WISH I had the conversation in text form as proof to send to her, but I’d asked her over a phone call. I just said “OK, play dumb.” And hung up on her. AITA for saying what I said to our daughter?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This Reddit user had a lot to say.

And this reader offered some advice.

His ex pushed him into a corner, so he had to tell the truth.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.