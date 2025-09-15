His Friend Tried To Sleep With His Fiancée, So He Left Him A Gross Surprise In His Bathroom

Jeez, with friends like this, who needs friends at all?

Roommate tried to sleep with my fiancée? “Me and my fiancée have been couch surfing while waiting for our move in date. We have all of our stuff packed into the vehicle, and we are only two weeks away. The last place we were at was with a couple that she knew. The wife was pregnant, and for a few days, things were going well.

They gave us a tour of their house and everything and me and the husband got to flex our cooking muscles together. We got along really well and even exchanged numbers so we could keep in touch. Not long into our stay, however, my fiancée calls me while I’m at work, saying she needs to talk to me as soon as I get off. When she picks me up, she tells me she’s been in the car all day, she told the roommates that she went shopping. She started crying and told me that the husband had grabbed her *** and tried to get her to sleep with him. My initial reaction was explosive, but when I calmed down I told her that we can go back and get our stuff. When we got there the couple was sitting on the couch watching a movie. He called me “buddy” when I came in and I had to resist the urge to throw something at him. I told him I needed to shower, meanwhile my fiancée quietly grabbed the few things we brought in.

In the bathroom I took a marginally decent ****, to save you the nasty details, the conditions were right for me to scar him for life. He had this overpriced $200 loofah in the shower, I used it to scrub my body, felt great. Then I used it to clean my unwiped bottom making sure to not wash it and put it up where he usually hung it. After that amazing shower I came out and got dressed, I checked on my fiancée in the car and went back in for one last gut punch. I told his wife that he tried sleeping with my fiancée and to no one’s surprise I find out this isn’t his first time. I left in a hurry while they argued and me and my girl got the hell outta Dodge. I got a text the next day, one of him in all caps. “WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU” followed by a pic.”

Well, that’s one way to handle it…

