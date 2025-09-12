His Friend Won’t Clean Up After Himself, So He Threatened To Kick Him Out Of His House

Ugh, this story certainly brings back some bad memories…

Because I, like a lot of you, have had dirty, disgusting, filthy roommates in the past.

Is this guy being unreasonable toward his gross roomie?

Let’s see what’s going on here…

AITA for threatening to evict my housemate? “I (M20) bought a house and allowed my friend (M23) to move in until he could figure out a better living situation. I have a small touch of OCD, and it only really effects me in the way that I have a specific requirement to have to keep my living space clean.

He gave him a heads-up.

When I was talking to my friend, we’ll call him Austin, about him moving in, I told him that my main rule, is just pick up after yourself. He immediately claimed, “Dude, don’t worry. I’m literally a neat freak.” I had just bought the house, so it’s under construction consistently, and we’re basically living in a work-zone. It’s cheap rent, split on electric, water, and sewage, and I would take care of the total of the Internet bill.

Things aren’t going according to plan…

He followed by my one rule for about a month and a half, but for the last two or three months, I’ve been finding dirty dishes everywhere, stains and splotches over the floors and counter, crumbs on top of the stove, and worst of all, when we had friends over, we hung out in his room, and we bore witness to garbage coating about 80% of the floor, rotten food, dismissed dirty dishes, you name it, being hoarded in his room. The stench was awful, and we stayed in the room for roughly 5 minutes before booking it out of there from the putrid smell.

Excuses, excuses…

I have talked to Austin about this before, it’s always been an excuse of, “I was about to clean it up, but…” followed by “I had to get to work right away,” or “My long-distance girlfriend called me,” or lastly, “my game was starting on my PS5, I had to run back to my room.” I politely asked him to try and be more vigilant about cleaning, and he said he would, but I have not noticed any changes. I’ve been stewing over this for a while, and spoke to my mom about it. She didn’t have much of an opinion about it, because it’s my house, my rules. I confronted Austin about what I’ve been noticing around the house, his room, the bathroom. I brought up his claim of “I’m literally a neat freak” and he tried gaslighting me. claiming that he never said that, and saying, “you probably misinterpreted something I said that was similar.” BRO WHAT COULD YOU HAVE HAD SAID SIMILAR TO THAT AND IT STILL NOT MEAN YOU DON’T CLEAN AFTER YOURSELF?!

He’s fed up with this guy.

I threatened to evict him because of this, as we’ve started having an ant infestation in the living room, and I sometimes even see some crawling out of his room from underneath the door. Shortly after I did this, I got several messages from our friend group, general consensus being that I am overreacting, and that I should just talk to him about it instead of arguing(he turns it into an argument every time), or the non-consensus, or the friends that come over consistently, saying that I am within my right, since it’s been getting awful. AITA?”

There’s nothing worse than a dirty roommate…

Well, maybe a few things.

