His Girlfriend Asked Him If He Would Find Her Less Attractive If She Got Lip Fillers, And He Was Honest With Her

Some people feel the need to have different procedures done to make them look attractive.

But what’s attractive to one person is not always attractive to someone else.

In today’s story, a woman is thinking about getting lip fillers, but her boyfriend thinks she looks more attractive without lip fillers.

Now, they’ve both gotten their feelings hurt.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for telling my girlfriend I would find her less attractive and be annoyed if she got lip fillers My girlfriend has spoken about getting lip filler for over the past year or so. I am personally against the idea however and have stated this everytime it has been brought up. I have never said she can’t get them, she is her own person and does not need my permission to do anything. It is my belief however that I am equally entitled to not need to agree with or be happy about what she decides to do. Lip fillers are not a hard line in the sand for me, I wouldn’t end the relationship if she decides to get them.

His girlfriend wanted to talk about the possibility of getting lip fillers.

Today she brought up the question again about getting lip filler. She asked if I would find her less attractive is she was to get them. I responded that I possibly could. She then went on to ask if I would be annoyed if they got them. I told her that I would be annoyed. I expanded on this by saying it would not be that she got lip fillers that annoyed me but that she understood my preference and dislike for them and decided to do it anyway.

Now, they’re both upset.

She became annoyed at this and said I was being coercive. This offended me as I have never said she wasn’t allowed to get them, this is not my place to dictate. However, I feel like me saying it would annoy me provides her with all the relevant information to make an informed decision about this. I genuinely don’t understand how me saying what my reaction would be is coercive? I also feel like their is an element of her wanting to act however she wants and not have any consequences.

He’s really not sure if he said the wrong thing or not.

Why am I the bad guy for saying I would be annoyed if she did something I didn’t what her to do? Am I being coercive? I would appreciate other people’s insight into this In summary AITA for saying I would be annoyed if my girlfriend got lip fillers

He was honest, and there’s something to be said for that.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

