His Girlfriend Found Out He Was Keeping Some Of His Belongings In Storage In Case They Broke Up, And She Got Upset

AITA (30M) for keeping old stuff from my previous living situation in case of a breakup with my GF (30F) a sign of not being committed, or just a safety net? I (30M) have been living with my girlfriend (30F) for a while now, and we’re going through a tough patch in our relationship. We’re trying to work through our issues, but there’s been some serious friction, and it’s left me thinking about the future.

Here’s the situation: I still have some of my old stuff stored away in the attic, mostly duplicates of things we have in our home already (furniture, decorations, etc.) from when we lived separately. A lot of the stuff we have out is actually her stuff, as she’s picked things she prefers over mine in terms of design (which is true, she’s got a better eye). We’ve also invested a lot in furniture and decor together, which would likely go with her if we did break up.

This also means that if we got rid of duplicates, it’s mostly my stuff we would be getting rid of. I’ve kept some of my old things in case the relationship doesn’t work out, and I need a fallback. I also got rid of a lot more of my things in the move in together (larger furniture, ie. couch). I’m a bit isolated from my family and friends (I’m originally from several states away, she’s born and raised where we live), so the thought of losing everything if we break up is something that weighs on me.

The issue is that my girlfriend views this as me preparing for the relationship to fail. I’ve tried to explain that I’m just trying to be realistic and protect myself, not planning for the end, but the fact that I have this backup in place has created some tension between us.

I’m fully committed to working things out, and I’ve communicated that to her, but she doesn’t see it that way. I get that keeping the stuff might seem like I’m anticipating failure, but it feels like security for me. The reality is too, that this isn’t a purely hypothetical situation. We’ve been struggling with some real stuff, that I’m not sure we’re going to be able to align on. I’m all in to work on it and figure it out, but the reality in life is that sometimes there’s not a way to move forward that’s neither person’s fault.

In my mind I view it a bit more as at a high level – assets are individual (outside of shared things) until we are engaged, financials are individual until we are legally married. So, I guess my question is, is this behavior really a red flag? Is it truly a sign that I’m not fully invested in the relationship? Or am I just being cautious in case things don’t work out?

I’m genuinely torn, and I’d really appreciate some outside perspectives on this. AITA?

