His Girlfriend Makes Them Late For Absolutely Everything, So He Just Started Lying To Her About What Time Things Started

AITA for lying to my gf about the time we’re supposed to arrive for an event? My gf is really bad at being early or on time for things. This usually causes us to be late for things and we both hate being late, but she always repeats the same things that causes us to be late.

Here are the factors that lead to us being late: • She has IBS (This is something that is out of her control but contributes to us being late) • If she is too tired she will insist on getting an hour of sleep in. • She putters around the house watching tv shows on her phone while she tries to do other things. • She insists on breakfast and spends time cooking and eating (she never rushes for this). • She spends a long time trying to figure out what clothes she wants to wear (sometimes she will put on clothes; not like how she looks in them, and then goes to find other clothes to put on). • Spends a lot of time putting on makeup. • Needing to bring extra things like wipes, water and sometimes extra clothes (if we are going to be out for a long time).

I’ve tried speaking to her about this before and I’ve told her that she needs to focus on getting ready so we don’t end up running late. Usually one of two things will happen. She will either get mad at me for getting on her about being late (she will tell me that she actually is trying to hurry and I am not noticing) or she will be sad that she knows we are running late and tells me to go without her.

Yesterday we were going to a small event a friend of mine put on. I told my gf we needed to be there for 12pm. As expected, the above mentioned things happened and she kept asking me if I was mad at her because we were running late. I told her it was okay but we really needed to go. As expected she didn’t finish getting ready until 12:16pm. She apologized for taking so long and asked me how long it would take us to get there and she asked me if my friends would be mad at the both of us. I told her that it was okay because I lied and the event didn’t really start at 12pm and it actually started at 1:30pm.

She was livid and she told me that I was such a huge [jerk] for lying to her and making her rush all that time. I told her that this was good because now we were going to arrive early for something. She told me that this wasn’t the point and focused on me lying to her. Now idk if what I did was wrong or not. She spend the whole day speaking to me as little as possible.

