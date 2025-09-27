His Girlfriend Rejected His Proposal Twice Because She Wasn’t Ready, So He Broke Up With Her

Marriage is a huge decision.

If you proposed to someone and they told you they needed more time to decide, would you be okay with that or would you break up with them?

This man proposed to his girlfriend of 4 years twice, and she rejected both proposals.

Now, he’s wondering if he’s the one who messed up.

Read the full story below.

AITA for breaking up with my girlfriend after she rejected my proposal twice? Sierra and I have been dating for 4 years. I absolutely love her, and I felt like she was my soulmate. I knew I wanted to propose 2 years into dating, but decided to wait one more year because I wanted to get in a better situation financially.

This man proposed to his girlfriend and got rejected.

Last year, I proposed. It was a private proposal on the beach where we went on our first date. She looked at me and said, I want to marry you, but not right now. She said she wasn’t in the right space personally to get engaged and to give her some time. That stung, but I was ok with it. After all, I put off proposing so I can be in a good position. It’s only fair I give her the chance.

He decided to propose again after a year.

It’s been a year since then, and I decided to propose again. This time I asked our friends to help me set it up because I wanted to do something nicer. We orchestrated a nice dinner and a proposal in front of a nice fountain in the city’s botanical garden.

She said not just yet.

Everything was ready, dinner went great, and we went to the fountain. She saw the roses and everything and then I got down on one knee and asked her to marry me. She teared up and told me “not just yet.” This stung really bad. I knew I wanted her in my life forever, but this is the second time she turned me down.

She explained that she wasn’t sure it would work.

I asked her why, and she told me the same thing as last year. I asked her if someone was holding her back, maybe family or friend. And she just said, “I just want to make sure that this will work.” This hurt me more than the two rejections.

He got fed up with waiting and broke up with her.

I told her if after 4 years she isn’t sure, then what will make her sure. She asked me to give her time. And I told her no. I told her that I’m not gonna keep wasting my time and love if she’s gonna keep saying no. I told her that I can’t do this anymore.

She begged him to stay.

She began begging me not to leave, and she said, “Fine, I’ll marry you, just please don’t go.” That made me mad, but I didn’t say anything. I left. My phone has been blowing up from some of our friends, her parents, and her.

He’s unsure if he did the right thing.

They’re all telling me that I’m “a jerk for throwing away a 4-year relationship because she said no.” They said that I was “being a big baby” and “she just needs some time.” The other half of our friends aren’t on my side, but they’re not on hers either. I don’t think I’m a jerk for this. Did I overreact? Am I a jerk? If so, how much more time am I supposed to give her?

How much time it too much time to put off a proposal?

Let’s read the reactions of other users on Reddit to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person gives their honest opinion.

People are siding with him.

Here’s a valid question from this person.

And finally, short and simple.

If it’s not a resounding “yes,” then it’s a “no.”

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.