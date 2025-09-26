His Parents Invited Random People With Kids To His Birthday Party, So He Yelled At Them And Locked Himself In His Room For The Rest Of The Evening

Who would have thought parents could ruin their child’s birthday party!

AITA for yelling at my parents because they ruined my birthday party? I (14M) had a birthday in July. 2 weeks before my birthday I asked my parents if I we could host my birthday party at our house. They agreed and I was so excited, I invited a bunch of my friends to the party so we could all celebrate together.

Fast-forward to the birthday party, I was disappointed because there were little kids aged 3-8 at my birthday party. I didn’t know who these kids were, but apparently my parents invited a few families that they were close to, to MY birthday party.

I asked my parents “Why are there kids I don’t know here? I asked you guys that I only want my friends to be here.” My mom said, “First of all, do not give me that attitude. Second of all, I think we should celebrate your birthday with more people.” I didn’t know these people, but I was generous at first. My friends and I decided to go to our trampoline in the backyard but there were 2 kids in them, I think they were around 7 years old.

I asked the kids to leave the trampoline because we were going to play rough. They said they aren’t going to leave. (The kids were on the trampoline for 2 hours prior). We asked their parents if they can leave. Their parents responded, “C’mon man, let them have fun.”

I was screaming inside because this was exactly why I didn’t want anyone else to come. When everyone was singing happy birthday, one of the kids threw up on the cake. I stormed off, ran into my room and shut the door. My parents opened the door and scolded me, “You better get back down there, do not be ungrateful.” I yelled at them, “You guys invited these people I didn’t know to MY birthday party! Don’t even call me ungrateful, because you guys know the cake is my favorite part!”

My Mom stood there in shock and my Dad took my phone away for talking back. My friends came up and said that they were also annoyed, we played on the xbox for the rest of the night to calm down. So, AITA for yelling at my parents because they invited people I didn’t know?

