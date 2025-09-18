His Independent Girlfriend Got Offended When He Paid For Her Dinner, So He Told Her She’s Not A Burden And That She’s Overthinking

Sometimes people don’t want much from us except for some emotional support.

AITA for paying for my fiancée? My fiancée (25F) got into an accident in June. She was in the hospital for 3 weeks and has been recovering at home since.

She’s a tattoo artist, so her income depends entirely on having clients. She hasn’t worked since the accident and has been living off her savings (her mom helped with rent in July). I started buying groceries for her, paying for her dog’s food and refusing to let her pay for anything when we did something together (I have a stable income and a good salary that allows me to do this).

Last night we went to a restaurant. We ate. We drank. The bill came, I automatically took it and paid. Back in the car, she asked me how much it was. I said she didn’t have to worry about it, I just wanted her to have a good time. Then she told me she was sick of me paying all the time and that it made her feel like a kid who couldn’t take care of herself.

I tried to explain that I don’t mind, that I’m just doing this until she’s back on her feet and working again and that I’m not expecting anything in return. Now she’s being distant and keeps saying she “doesn’t want to feel like a burden.”

I honestly thought I was helping and showing support. I’ve never once thrown it in her face or made her feel bad about it, so I’m confused. AITA for paying for everything for my fiancée while she recovers?

