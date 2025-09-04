His Manager Made Him Log Everything He Did For No Apparent Reason, So He Added Every Minor Detail Until She Had To Spend Hours To Get Through His Log

Some managers are just the most annoying people to work with!

This guy shares how his manager targeted him for not being social and made him do extra work for no reason!

Find out how he retaliated!

Every communication with the customer needs to be logged? You got it! I’ve worked at an accounting firm for 6 years, for the first 5 years whenever I’d have a notable interaction with a client I’d log this on a shared spreadsheet that I created. Everyone I worked with had access to this and you could literally just CTRL-F the account information and find whatever you needed. Super simple. If ever my manager ‘Sarah’ needed a quick update on an account she’d call me and I’d give her all the information she needed.

This is where it gets tricky…

At the 5 year mark I’d managed to annoy Sarah by cutting back on attending OPTIONAL social-only outings despite having made them aware I do suffer with social anxiety and was off my medication. I was polite and professional in work as usual, just declined OPTIONAL work outings. (side note: I tried for years but it was a lot of cattiness. I’d even been harassed, gaslit about it and even openly insulted at these events before I decided no more.) Off the back of this annoyance Sarah decided that my spreadsheet was “too intricate and time consuming” to access and it needed to be logged upon the accounting system itself. Alongside my spreadsheet.

UH OH…

The accounting system was often slow, at times non-functional. The logging process was moderately time consuming but slowed my roll majorly to have to fully pull up each account just to update an email trail. I initially pushed back and asked why the sudden change, how was loading a spreadsheet more complex, this wasn’t how I was trained etc. Sarah told me it was easier for her to see notes on the accounts themselves.

She was being so mean!

I asked why this has suddenly become a problem after 5 years, she had no answer other than she’d always preferred them on the account but now she wants to action it. I started logging notes on the system begrudgingly, alongside my spreadsheet. Sarah continued to use my spreadsheet regularly. She would also continue to call for updates even when I had made 2 sets of notes for her convenience. She never checked my notes on the accounting system, but I continued to log. It was only when I noticed none of my coworkers were being asked to log to the extent I was that I started slowly reverting back to my spreadsheet.

Things got worse!

Sarah didn’t care about this at all, but was prone to mood swings. When she would be having a bad day, she would remember how to check notes on the accounting system just to call me up and berate me for not having logged them. Sometimes I would push back with points made above, but she wouldn’t even address this. Occasionally I’d get an “I know I know” and then she would just continue on her rants about how “it just needs doing”. The straw came for me when Sarah was having a particularly challenging period, called me up and basically threatened my employment should I not log each interaction I made to her specifications.

That’s INSANE!

Quite frankly with all listed above I am DONE with this place, I have put things in place to leave and will be doing so before the year is over. However with regards to this particular issue I decided to comply, maliciously. I logged EVERY. SINGLE. INTERACTION. Every pointless email, every nothing-cc, every call, every text.. if I had so much as a one word “ok” from a customer, it went EVERYWHERE I could squeeze text into on the accounting system.

He was not going to let this slide!

I started writing brief abbreviations that only I could understand on my spreadsheet so that I could quickly find the information I needed, but Sarah would have to wade through 20 emails, transcripts and texts to find what she needed. It took A LOT of my time to manage, but I persevered. Other areas did suffer, but Sarah didn’t care about that, Sarah was just happy I had submitted to her ever changing whims. I also grew a backbone when Sarah would call and would insist heavily that she check my notes on the accounting system as suddenly I am just oh so forgetful and wouldn’t want to leave out any important information.

She was being OUTRAGEOUS!

She knew what I was doing, but she couldn’t do a thing about it as I’d told several coworkers about how happy I was Sarah pushed me to use the accounting system, how smart she was, it’s saved me so much time etc. My good times with watching her sift through countless texts and emails came to an end last month, after 6 months of watching her wade through the ocean of emails, transcripts and texts I would leave on each of my accounts. I checked my emails one morning to find that Sarah had, without any communication, scheduled a 1-1 weekly occurrence meeting with me, solely to get updates on all my accounts. I accepted the invite with glee and waited for it to roll around.

He was so done with her at this point!

When the meeting commenced, Sarah pulled out a notebook where she had been keeping every query on my accounts she had over the past week, it was surprisingly extensive, but I imagine she’d been stockpiling a lot longer than a week to be petty and also to avoid using her ‘convenient’ new logging method. I listened and nodded, customer service smile on my face while she explained how it needed to be a meeting because “sometimes I just don’t have time to check notes” and “I think it’s easier for all of us to do it this way”. I agreed, wholeheartedly.

She was still not going to end this war!

A smug smile crept across her face and she told me the first account she would need an update on. Without skipping a beat or allowing one crack in my customer service smile, I put on my screen-share and it showed the account she had queried on accounting system, with the notes tab open. She smug smile dropped, replaced by a look of poorly composed, white-hot seething rage.

That escalated!

I then, bar for bar, read the entirety of the (relevant) notes on the account. No paraphrasing, no deviation from the written text whatsoever. Same with the next account, and the next. By the time the call had concluded Sarah had a face like thunder and didn’t even say goodbye when the call ended.

Finally the cherry on top!

The following day there was a team-wide email issued with the subject “URGENT-NOTES UPDATE.” It was a one-paragraph email about how due to some ‘site issues’ the accounting system was no longer suitable to store our notes and we are to return to the prior system of keeping our own records. I’m still leaving, but that look on Sarah’s face will be enough to placate me until I do!

YIKES! That sounds like a lot of work!

Why was Sarah targeting him in the first place?

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows how to email someone like Sarah!

This user knows how to take this compliance one step ahead!

That’s right! This user suggests erasing data before leaving.

This user knows that Sarah needs to make some efforts on her end now.

This user suggests this guy to let the company know that Sarah made him do extra work.

If only Sarah wasn’t so mean in the first place!

Maybe she learned her lesson.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.