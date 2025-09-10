His Mom Demanded That He Cancel Plans With His Girlfriend To Spend Time With Her, But He Wouldn’t Do It

Some parents some can be so pushy…

AITA for telling my mum she does not have free reign over my personal time? “I (M22) recently got a new job quite far away for my hometown and am in the process of moving out of my parents’ house. Last weekend I invited my GF (F22) to spend my last weekend living at my parents’ together. When I told my mum (F42) this, she threw a fit, telling me I should have considered us two spending time together. I’d have considered changing my plans around to make this happen but she was beyond rude to me, and more importantly, hadn’t actually planned anything for us to do. More importantly, this wouldn’t be my last weekend at home, as I move out on Thursday and come back this Friday for Easter.

This past Friday, I reminded my mum about my GF coming over at 11 and she threw another fit, saying she had planned for me to help in the garden on Saturday and lied, trying to tell me I told her my GF was coming at 12 (which wouldn’t have been possible because my GF and I hadn’t made any solid plans until a few days before). Shortly after, she also said she had planned for us to go bike riding, but reduced it to to just helping in the garden when she found out my GF is coming.

Issue is, she informed me about absolutely none of this until a day before. My mum has a nasty habit of making plans and not telling me about them. Literally this past week, she didn’t tell me my dad is going abroad for about 10 days and that she had signed up to work late, so she needed me to move my moving out date so I could be home to take care of her dog, all while complaining that I never help her do anything but I do help my GF when she needs it.

I ended up telling her that my time is my own, and she cannot just demand I spend time with her/help her out whenever she wants because I could have already made plans. She countered this by saying if her parents had told her to do something, then that was that and her plans didn’t matter (My mum was raised in a Communist country with Christian parents). AITA? Should I have cancelled on my GF?”

