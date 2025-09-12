His Parents Are Trying To Help Him Out After He Lost His Job, But He Wants Them To Stay Out Of It

Most parents out there spend a lot of time worrying about their children…even after they’re grown and out of the house.

So you can’t really blame this guy’s parents for being concerned that he lost his job.

But the big question is whether he’s wrong for how he’s reacting to his mom and dad’s offers to help him out.

Read on and see what you think!

AITA for refusing help from my parents? “I (36M) recently lost my job a couple of weeks ago. Let’s just say I was forced to resign from the company, as they were going to dismiss me anyway, alongside the rest of the team that were suspended for some gross misconduct allegations they’re claiming that we have committed. I personally think that the new area manager has it in for us, as we’re not a bunch of yes-men who agree with everything she does. But that’s not the point of this topic. So last week, I was over at my parents’ house to have dinner with them, alongside my brother and his wife. Whilst chatting, my father mentioned that he came into my shop a couple of weeks ago, since he occasionally does his shopping in the area where I worked. He thought he might see me for a bit, but noticed I wasn’t in (obviously, I was already suspended). He also brought up that my other colleagues, whom he had seen before, weren’t there in the shop either (again, they are suspended too), and he saw a bunch of new faces instead.

It was time to come clean.

I figured I might as well reveal the truth regarding my suspension and resignation from work. After telling them the story, my parents got pretty worked up about this, and they also weren’t happy that I didn’t share my problems sooner with them or my brother. I mean, I don’t know why I need to share every aspect of my life with my family, but okay… A few days after that dinner, my mother called me, suggesting that I should move back to live with her and my father so I won’t have to worry about paying rent and bills. I told her this was not necessary, as even without a job, I still got money to cover my expenses. With all the excessive overtime I did, I have even saved up at least two years’ worth of emergency funds for when situations like this happen. Today, I found out my father had asked a friend of his if he could get me a job as a decorator in his company. I knew about this because when I went grocery shopping this morning at my local supermarket, I bumped into my father’s friend, who said he knows about my current situation and is referring me to his boss.

He wants them to stay out of it.

I ended up calling my father after this, sounding annoyed that he went behind my back to do this and that he had best tell his friend that I’m not interested in that job. Soon, my brother messaged me, having a go at me, saying our parents are only looking out for me, and why I’m being so adamant to refuse their help. He’s basically implying that I’m being childish and that beggars can’t be choosers. Like, it hasn’t even been a month yet that I’m out of work, but it seems my family is behaving like my situation is so bad that I will be evicted from the flat and starve pretty soon… AITA? If so, I put my hands up.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person offered some advice.

Another reader said he’s NTA.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this reader said he’s NTA.

He’s made it clear that he doesn’t want their help, but they’re not getting the message.

They should try harder.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.