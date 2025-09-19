Husband Brings Home A Dog, But His Wife Is Not At All Happy And Tries To Avoid It

When you’re married, deciding to get a pet is something that both partners should agree on before bringing the pet into your home, but what do you do if that doesn’t happen?

Imagine being surprised with a pet. Would you be happy about it or upset?

In today’s story, one woman is not at all happy that her husband brought home a dog.

Let’s read the whole story to find out why.

AITA-husband got a “surprise dog”. Hi! So my husband got a dog as a “surprise”. We both work jobs that require us to be at work from 6am to 4pm or 8am to 4pm and will require us to be gone for a minimum of 2days -2weeks without notice(although most of the times we are notified at least a week in advance) I’ve never voiced excitement about wanting a dog and the few times we’ve talked about it in the past I’ve said it’s not a good idea.

She isn’t happy that her husband got a dog.

He got the dog and I wasn’t happy and I voiced my concerns and all he got from it was I made him feel like a “POS” and that it made him view me in a “different light”. Also, am I selfish for not wanting a dog because it’s basically one step below a child. I want to be able to go places freely without having to pay for someone to keep the dog etc

The dog isn’t potty trained either.

The dog is basically an untrained 2 year old pitmix/pitbull? that poops & pees everywhere. He doesn’t have the time to train him constantly because he works and gets off at 4. I personally have been doing things to stay out later in the evening like going to the gym or swimming just to avoid being home because I absolutely abhor the constant poop and pee and the wet spots.

She has concerns about their house too.

It’s also concerning because I know if too much of that happens then the flooring will have to be replaced and even the walls. I’ve toured a house where it reeked of dog poop/pee and I refused to even consider it and I want to rent the house when we move out and I’m scared it will be like that house. It doesn’t matter what I’ll say he’ll just make me seem like the bad guy about how I make him feel bad and I’m never happy with anything. I feel like it’s causing a rift in our marriage because he thinks I’m overreacting and he’s unable to see my POV. Anyways long rant but am I the jerk?

They should’ve discussed getting a dog before the husband brought one home, but now that the dog is there, what’s the right thing to do?

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

It’s not a good idea to adopt a pet if your partner doesn’t want one.

