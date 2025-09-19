Husband Forgot His Wife’s Birthday For A Few Minutes After Waking Up, And She Spent The Entire Day Mad At Him Despite All The Gifts

Some people take their birthdays way too seriously, and still, their loved ones will go the extra mile just to see them smile.

But what would you do if someone didn’t appreciate your efforts? Would you tell them how this makes you feel?

In today’s story, a man shares how his wife didn’t want to talk to him for the entire day after he got distracted taking care of their son and didn’t remember her birthday for a few minutes…

Even though they had already started celebrating it the day before.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for forgetting my wife’s birthday for about 20 minutes? My wife’s birthday was on Saturday. We took Friday off to celebrate together while our toddler son was at preschool. I went and got a pedicure with her while she got a manicure in the morning, we went to brunch at the restaurant of her choice and then we went to a resort for the day to swim and relax.

Sounds amazing… But not good enough for her!

I went and picked up our son after that, and then we went and met friends for dinner. We went home, got the kid to bed and got kind of drunk and went to bed late. Pretty great day. The next morning, our son wakes up around 5:45 am, she hops out of bed to let him go potty and then I get up to take care of him so she can sleep longer. I spend the next 15-20 minutes or so playing with my son and getting him situated and happy and then I realize “it’s her birthday!!” I grab my son and say “let’s go sing happy birthday to your mom”. We go to the bedroom and sing to her, she gives zero reaction. She says nothing and won’t even look up from bed.

It was too late, apparently.

She is furious the rest of the morning and will barely speak to me.

I try to give her a card and her gift and she ignores it. I decide to take my son to an indoor playground so she can have some alone time. She had mentioned the night before that she now also wanted a pedicure. I was a little hesitant about it because we had just spent a good amount of money the day before and things are a little tight, but then I say “just go treat yourself”. While we are at the playground, she says she is going to get a pedicure and I send a “treat yo self” gif.

He’s confused.

I get home and she is being a little more friendly, we get our son down for a nap and I try to come cuddle with her and she basically pushes me away and is back to being mad at me. She brings up that I didn’t tell her happy birthday in the morning and says I didn’t make her feel special. I take her to dinner at the restaurant of her choice. She is angry the entire time, barely says a word to me. She finally cools off after we get our son to bed. The next day, she is once again mad at me, and today she is also furious at me, both days referencing that I forgot her birthday. AITA?

They had celebrated on Friday; he just got distracted for a few minutes! She needs to count her blessings.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

