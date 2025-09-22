Husband Gets Divorced After Cheating On His Wife, So Years Later He Makes A Speech At A Wedding But His Son Interrupts Him And Insults His Affair Partner

Divorce is really hard on children, and a divorce caused because one spouse cheated might be the most painful of all. Often, the children of divorce will turn on the parent who cheated, despise the affair partner and side with the other parent.

That’s what happened in this story, but years later, one of the children decided to be vocal about their feelings in the middle of their cousin’s engagement party. Now, he’s wondering if he should apologize.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for what I said about my dad’s girlfriend at my cousins engagement party? There’s a lot of background here that is relevant. My sister (26) and I (29) M do not really like our dad. We don’t really talk to his family much since the divorce outside of this one cousin or two that are really nice. Our cousin had their engagement party on Saturday.

He shares why his parents got divorced.

Here’s what happened. Basically, dad (59) was cheating on our mom with an employee of his. Dad runs a company, and “Carla” (33) had been his employee for 3 or 4 years. We found out about the affair because my dad is stupid. My dad didn’t want coworkers and employees finding out. He told Carla that if she quits, he will pay her out the rest of her yearly salary in a lump sum and help her get a job with a partner company. Mom found out because the bank contacted her as a trusted contact person because they couldn’t get a hold of dad. They thought it was suspicious that there was a withdrawal or close to 80K. That’s what dad took out to give to Carla.

His dad stayed with Carla.

Long story short the divorce imploded and dad moved on. Yeah, the age gap is freaking weird too. Like I could have conceivably been in high school with Carla. This may not be relevant but his side of the family was sympathetic to my sister and I for like maybe 2 weeks. Then they just started acting like Carla was part of the family. Like aunts and uncles, grandparents, are just tagging Carla on stuff on Facebook with my dad. My 2 aunts just posted a picture with them and Carla.

Then his dad made a speech at the wedding.

At the party, me and my sister weren’t really talking with dad. Then at dinner people were telling stories about the newly engaged couple. My dad spoke about how happy everyone is to add another great woman into the family. He looked at Carla and said she’s an example of the last great woman added. I spoke up, loudly, and said “yeah, we need more great women who sleep with their married boss, while they themselves live with a boyfriend”.

That didn’t go over well.

The place went silent and Carla just put her head down. My dad yelled in front of everyone calling me disgusting. My sister and I said we were leaving. My cousin getting married told me he thought it was kinda funny and so did his fiancé.

He doesn’t want to apologize.

My dad’s 2 sisters cornered us as we left and said we owe Carla, and dad, and the wedding couple an apology. My dad’s dad said we were acting like children. My dad texted and said we will be cut out of any inheritance if we do not call Carla and apologize. I want the money, but I also think Carla is a witch and my dad is a jerk.

Honestly, all he did was tell the truth, but was he wrong to speak up in the middle of his cousin’s engagement party?

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit have to say.

This person encourages him not to back down.

He was just honest.

There probably won’t be anything to inherit anyway.

Just say goodbye to the inheritance.

Here’s another person who thinks Carla will take all the money anyway.

His dad is the one who needs to apologize.

What a messed up family!

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.