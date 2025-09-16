Husband Left His Wife Alone Before Cancer Surgery To Get A Burger, And Then Tried To Smooth Things Over With Roses

There’s nothing worse than facing surgery and not having the person you trust most at your side.

So what would you do if you were preparing for a major medical procedure, only to find out your partner had left you alone for hours, choosing food and drinks over your fear and recovery? Would you forgive them with a smile when they came back bearing flowers? Or would you let them know that no gesture could erase their absence?

In the following story, one wife finds herself in this very situation and is unable to forgive her husband. Here’s the full story.

AITAH for not accepting a dozen roses from my husband after my surgery? I had to have a lumpectomy on one of my breasts due to cancer. My husband took me to the hospital for the procedure and left to go “run errands.” I had never had this procedure done before, and finding out I had cancer was a scary thing. He said he’d be right back while they were prepping me for surgery. Once I was ready and waiting to go into surgery, the nurse asked if I wanted my husband to sit with me until it was time to go in. I said yes, but she came back and said she couldn’t find him. So, I sat in the room by myself for an hour, and he still didn’t show.

Eventually, she was taken back for the surgery.

I went into surgery without any reassurance from him, no kiss on the cheek with an “I love you” or “everything will be okay.” It was such a lonely feeling, and I was wishing that I had brought my mom with me instead. The procedure was done within an hour, and I was in the recovery room. Once my anesthesia wore off, I was awake and realized my husband STILL had not returned. At this point, I was really getting worried. The nurse said he wasn’t answering his phone, and she seemed irritated that he wasn’t there.

They were still unable to contact him.

The nurse went on to give me post-surgery directions, which I was only half listening to because I was still kind of out of it, plus with my increasing worry about where my husband was. The nurse comes in after half an hour and says, “Sweetie, we are still trying to call him, but if he doesn’t get here soon, you won’t be able to leave. A big storm is coming in, and this wing will be on lockdown until the storm passes.” I could feel the tears welling up in my eyes. I just wanted to go HOME. Ten more minutes go by, and he waltzes in with a dozen roses, like he was the most thoughtful husband ever.

As it turns out, he was at the bar.

When I asked where he was, he told me he was at the bar because he was hungry for one of their delicious burgers. I told him that I had been waiting alone throughout the whole ordeal, and that he should have been there for me. He said he was sorry and held out the roses. I told him he could take the roses and shove them, and that I was never having him come with me during a medical procedure ever again, because he SUCKED. I was getting part of my breast removed while he had a tasty burger and a beer. WHAT??? Tears streamed down my face the entire ride home. AITA?

