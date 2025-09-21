Husband Tells An Acquaintance That He Adopted His Oldest Child, And That Makes His Wife Really Upset

Parents who have biological children and adopted children should treat them all equally, not favoring one over the other.

Does admitting that you adopted a child mean you think of them differently than your biological children, or is it just telling the truth?

The couple in today’s story is not seeing eye to eye on this situation, but it’s even more complicated because of their age difference and the age of the adopted child.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for telling a new acquaintance I’m not my son’s biological father? I adopted my oldest son when I married my wife, his mother. I view him the same as I do my other children. However, we were at a dinner when someone we didn’t know very well asked us about our kids. We told her the ages of our children, including our oldest, who is fifteen.

This brought up a lot of questions.

She was very surprised and asked my wife how old she is. My wife is 30. Then she asked me how old I am. At this point I felt very uncomfortable. I said I’m 36.

He told the truth.

At this point I felt like everyone was looking at us (they probably weren’t, as my wife insists no one was) and I felt very awkward. I told this woman that he’s not biologically my child. I adopted him. She seemed relieved, and we moved on.

His wife was upset.

After dinner my wife was mad at me for trying to distance myself from our son. That’s not what I was trying to do. I just didn’t want her to think I was a you know what. She asked why I care what other people think. I said in certain situations it matters what other people think.

His wife doesn’t see his point.

She said I promised I would never differentiate with the kids. I don’t, but… You know. How bad is what I did? I already apologized. I just need perspective.

It’s not about the kids, it’s about the age difference between him and his wife and how old she was when she had her first child. That doesn’t look too good for OP if he were the biological father.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person understand’s that the alternative to telling the truth wasn’t an option.

Another person thinks he didn’t need to apologize.

That person was being pretty nosey.

He had good reason to care what people thought.

He did the right thing.

Perhaps he could’ve phrased it differently.

Telling the truth doesn’t mean you don’t love your children.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.