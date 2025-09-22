Husband Wanted To Spend $2,500 On His Niece’s Plane Ticket, And When His Wife Reminded Him They’re Living Paycheck-To-Paycheck, He Started Giving Her The Silent Treatment

When families live far apart, travel becomes a big part of major celebrations — and so do the bills.

So for one couple living paycheck-to-paycheck, a disagreement over footing the cost for a grown niece’s plane ticket led to more than just budget concerns.

It led to an emotional fallout that began to overshadow the entire event.

Keep reading for the full scoop.

AITA for not letting my husband buy his niece an expensive plane ticket? People of the Internet, I need your help! Next year, my husband’s nephew is getting married. It is an out-of-the-country wedding. We live in the U.S. My brother-in-law asked my husband if he can pick up his 20-year-old daughter from Canada and bring her with him because this is going to be her first flight alone overseas. My husband‘s niece is married and has the means to purchase her own plane ticket to her brother‘s wedding, but my husband wants to pay for her ticket because he missed her wedding last year. I told my husband that he could not purchase her plane ticket because it makes no sense and we are not responsible for her. A $2,500+ plane ticket is a lot of money, and we are living paycheck-to-paycheck. She’s not our responsibility. Now my husband is mad at me, refuses to talk to me, is giving me the cold shoulder, and has become very distant. AITA for not understanding?

Who knew she would catch the cold shoulder just by trying to be practical?

What did Reddit think?

This user agree’s with the woman’s reservations about paying for the ticket.

Like it or not, the couple’s financial situation just doesn’t warrant an extravagant purchase like this.

Even for a wealthy person, this is an expensive ticket.

If her husband really wants to pay for it, then it should come out of his money and his money only.

Unfortunately, sometimes being right means letting people down.

She thought sticking to the budget was a no-brainer, but apparently it was a major offense.

