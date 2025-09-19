Husband Wants To Punish His Daughter By Forcing Her To Go To School With Poor Hygiene, But His Wife Is Threatening Divorce If He Follows Through

Parenting disagreements can test any marriage, but sometimes, a line gets crossed that feels impossible to come back from.

So, what would you do if your spouse came up with a cruel punishment for their child, one that could humiliate her in front of all her classmates? Would you stand by to “support their authority?” Or would you put your foot down, even if it meant risking your marriage?

In today’s story, one wife finds herself facing this exact decision and is leaning toward the latter. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for telling my husband if he forces his daughter to go to school with poor hygiene as punishment, I will divorce him ? I (41f) have a daughter (10f) from a previous relationship, and my husband (35m) has a daughter (13f) from a previous relationship. My stepdaughter has been the near-perfect child for a long time. She hasn’t ever needed to be punished since I’ve been with her father, until recently. She had a problem with another girl (13f) at school. The other girl made fun of my stepdaughter’s “lesbian” mom, and my stepdaughter made fun of the other girl’s “poor” mom.

Now, her husband wants his daughter to live like she’s poor for three days.

The parents of the other girl grounded her for 3 weeks. My husband wanted his daughter’s punishment to match the crime. Since his daughter made fun of the other girl’s financial situation, my husband wants his daughter to feel what it is like to be extremely poor. The other family isn’t extremely poor, by the way. His plan for his daughter is to go to school with poor hygiene for 3 days. No shower, no deodorant, no brushing of teeth, and reused clothes. I told him that if he goes through with this plan, I will divorce him. AITA?

She’s not wrong. Her husband is way out of line on this one, and if he can’t see that, then she should divorce him.

