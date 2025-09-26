‘I just wanted a pretty ring.’ – She Was Excited To Get Engaged To Her Boyfriend, Then She Realized She’d Entered A Phase Of Non-Stop Questions From Everyone She Saw

Everybody loves a good engagement story.

But sometimes, there’s not much more to the story than “yeah, we’re engaged now.”

Nothing wrong with that. But be prepared to feel like you’re on a press junket for a movie you didn’t star in.

Here’s the scoop from TikTok user @saucyhemp:

“Why did nobody tell me that when you get engaged, it’s not like, ‘oh, I have a pretty ring with my boyfriend – now fiance – we’re just fiances and we’re just gonna have a wedding eventually.'”

“It’s everybody asking you, ‘when is the wedding? Have you guys started saving for it? Where you gonna have it at? Have you started looking at venues? Have you looked at dresses? Do you know what dress you’re gonna have? Do you know what the theme is gonna be? Are you guys gonna have, like, games, or is it just gonna be like a ceremony and, like, drinks and food? Oh. What about, like, your budget? Oh. Are you guys gonna move into a house soon then? Oh, and then when are you having kids?’ I don’t know.”

“I just wanted a pretty ring. We just knew we were gonna get married eventually. Might as well put a ring on it, right? And then there comes all the questions about the ring, ‘oh, my god, it’s beautiful. What is it?’ I don’t know. I haven’t asked. I don’t care what it is. It’s beautiful and perfect and it’s not turning my finger green.”

@saucyhemp Im excited to get married but let me breathe. Its just so overwhelming. Its been 24 hours let me take being a fiance in ♬ original sound – Stacie

People in the comments really felt this.

Look, it is what it is.

Just keep it to yourself, I guess.

You never know what life is gonna throw at you anyway.

Engagement isn’t what it used to be. Most people don’t go from just dating to fully building a life together on the day of the wedding.

The slope is more gradual now, and engagement is more symbolic.

Don’t rush anybody – they don’t need the stress.

