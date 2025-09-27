‘I kinda wanna meet up with him just to hear the story.’ – She Saw The Guy She Was Supposed to Go On A Date With, But He Was Out On The Water With Another Woman.

Ouch!

That’s gotta sting…

A woman named Vicki took to TikTok to tell folks about how the date she was supposed to go on got hijacked by another woman.

Vicki said, “Has anyone else shown up for a date just to see your date on another date? I’m so confused but also this is hilarious.”

She continued, “So, I’m supposed to be on a date right now. But I think I just watched my date go on another date? So, I’m supposed to meet this guy for paddleboarding. We’ve never met. We met on a dating app. And so I show up he says he’s wearing a blue shirt and so I see a guy wearing a blue shirt.”

Vicki then said, “I’m like okay, cool there he is…and he’s with another girl. And so I was like, okay, I’m gonna stay a little bit away but like, literally 20 feet away. And just like, pumping up my paddleboard as he’s having a full-on conversation with this girl.”

The TikTokker showed viewers that the guy and another woman were indeed out paddleboarding on the lake.

She said, “What just happened? He shared his location with me so I’m gonna check it and see if it’s currently on the lake. Although he may have left his phone in the car. But what? I’m so confused.”

Vicki then confirmed that she was supposed to meet the guy on the water.

Vicki took a photo of the man with the other woman and wrote him a message that said, “Hope you had fun.”

The man wrote back, “I am so sorry! I went on a paddle with entirely the wrong person. I saw a person pumping up a paddleboard and I thought it was you. I’m so embarrassed and I feel so bad.”

Vicki said, “I kinda wanna meet up with him just to hear the story of what happened.”

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

He got caught red-handed!

