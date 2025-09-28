September 28, 2025 at 6:49 am

‘I was just trying to buy some baby food’ – Target Shopper Talked About The Annoying Experience She Had At A Store

by Matthew Gilligan

Doing any kind of shopping at all can be pretty frustrating these days…

And this woman knows all about it!

Her name is Dean and she showed TikTok viewers why she got frustrated during a recent trip to a Target store.

Dean’s video showed an older woman, apparently oblivious to anyone else, taking up an aisle with her shopping cart and her body.

In a text overlay, Dean wrote, “This is why I don’t shop in public.”

Dean said, “I was just trying to buy some baby food.”

In a comment, Dean wrote, “It didn’t matter that she was older. It was just about people in general. I would have recorded anyone who blocked the aisle like that.”

Watch where you’re going, people!

Here’s the video.

I was just trying to buy some baby food 😭 #shopping #onlineshopping #introvert

And this is what viewers had to say.

Going out in public and shopping isn’t for the weak these days!

