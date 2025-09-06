September 6, 2025 at 2:55 pm

Ice Cream Store Employee Has A Special Way Of Rebelling Against Rude Customers, And It’s Absolutely Chilling

by Ben Auxier

Look, let this video be a lesson to all of us.

Just because retail workers are required by their bosses to be polite in the face rudeness doesn’t mean your antics will go unpunished.

You may see justice in ways you couldn’t – or wouldn’t – dare imagine.

Like in this video from TikTok user @sttinkbugg:

“When I’m scooping for a rude customer and this is my only form of rebellion,” reads the caption.

She heads in for the scoop, and instinctually goes for a heaping helping of the delicious gooey caramel.

But then she considers how she’s been wronged…

And gets a subpar segment instead.

Turns out, there are even MORE cruel methods for ice cream revenge.

Plus you can do it with sandwiches.

Or…very specific italian food.

You could also try negligent homicide.

I guess it’s true, revenge really is a dish best served cold.

