If You’re Worried About Kids Spending Too Much Time Online, You Have Got To Hear What This Teacher Has To Say

It is generally accepted that young kids today spend way too much time online and on electronic devices, but very few parents want to keep them limited.

This young teacher made a video about how little kids are using the vocabulary of the internet, and it is concerning.

She begins her video by saying, “I can personally testify that the four and five-year-olds of our country are heavily tapped into the brain-rot genre. I see it on a daily basis at work. These kids are saying, ‘what the sigma’ all day long. They’re also obsessed with “Amunga”

Every generation has its own slang, but kids these days are learning it younger and younger. She goes on, “They know what brain rot means, and they can identify it. There is a little boy at lunch yesterday who said brain rot in some conversation.”

For those who don’t know, brain rot is simple videos that are mindless, repetitive, or absurd. You can watch it while your brain is half turned off.

This type of thing really is a major concern. She goes on, “The weirdest thing is that these kids will watch the most terrifying AI videos. Like, you think that the boomers on Facebook watching AI cats cuddle is weird. You don’t understand. There is 4 and 5-year-olds that as soon as they get access to the internet…They will turn on YouTube reels and sit and swipe, and by the time five minutes goes by they are on these scary AI videos.

It is disturbing what young children have access to on the internet.

The whole situation is very concerning. She wraps up the video by saying, “It’s so disturbing and off-putting, but the kids are obsessed with it.”

I’m not sure what can be done about it, but this is a big problem, especially for parents and teachers.

