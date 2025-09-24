September 24, 2025 at 2:49 am

‘It’s been my dream for about an entire week.’ – Want A Giant Bucket Of Soup From Olive Garden. This Customer Shows You How To Snag One.

by Ben Auxier

A giant bucket of Olive Garden soup

TikTok/dearyall

As I write this, we here in Chicago are enjoying a very nice stretch of Summer days, but still, I’m eager to get to Fall.

It’s my favorite season, I think. And part of the reason for that is that it’s soup season.

God help me, I love soup. And God help me extra hard, because now I know about this thing from this video by TikTok user @dearyall:

A giant bucket of Olive Garden soup

TikTok/dearyall

“Did you know that you could get a gallon of any Olive Garden soup? I saw it on TikTok, and it’s been my dream for about an entire week, so we had to do it.”

A giant bucket of Olive Garden soup

TikTok/dearyall

“Okay, here’s what we got. A bucket. I don’t know what I was expecting.”

A giant bucket of Olive Garden soup

TikTok/dearyall

“Hold on. Here she is[…]10 out of 10 would do it again. It was awesome.”

@dearyall

Adventures with my boba bucket part 1: one entire gallon of Olive Garden’s chicken and gnocchi soup😂 It’s actually really economical. The whole thing is about $30 . . . . . #olivegardensoup #bobabucket #batonrouge #louisiana #olivegarden

♬ Passionfruit (Instrumental) – Luke Muzzic

Word on the street is you should expect to pay about 30 bucks.

There’s another option if that’s too much.

That’s not the only deal to be found at the place where you’re family.

To clarify, a standard grocery store can of non-condensed soup is 2 cups.

There’s 16 cups in a gallon, so this bucket is the equivalent of buying 8 cans of Olive Garden soup at a rate of $3.75 per can.

Think it’s worth it?

