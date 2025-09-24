‘It’s been my dream for about an entire week.’ – Want A Giant Bucket Of Soup From Olive Garden. This Customer Shows You How To Snag One.

As I write this, we here in Chicago are enjoying a very nice stretch of Summer days, but still, I’m eager to get to Fall.

It’s my favorite season, I think. And part of the reason for that is that it’s soup season.

God help me, I love soup. And God help me extra hard, because now I know about this thing from this video by TikTok user @dearyall:

“Did you know that you could get a gallon of any Olive Garden soup? I saw it on TikTok, and it’s been my dream for about an entire week, so we had to do it.”

“Okay, here’s what we got. A bucket. I don’t know what I was expecting.”

“Hold on. Here she is[…]10 out of 10 would do it again. It was awesome.”

Word on the street is you should expect to pay about 30 bucks.

There’s another option if that’s too much.

That’s not the only deal to be found at the place where you’re family.

To clarify, a standard grocery store can of non-condensed soup is 2 cups.

There’s 16 cups in a gallon, so this bucket is the equivalent of buying 8 cans of Olive Garden soup at a rate of $3.75 per can.

Think it’s worth it?

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.