Jewelry Store Worker Had A Short And Strange Interaction With A Customer, But He Hasn’t Been Able To Get It Out Of His Head

Life, and having a customer service job, is like a box of chocolates.

You never know what, or who, you’re going to get.

Having a public-facing job isn’t for the faint of heart, as one guy recently affirmed on Reddit with his most eerie experience from working at a mall.

Check it out.

Stared into my soul

I formerly worked in a popular jewelry store in a very large mall. One day, this elderly woman walked in. I was the first to address her and invite her to the jewelry case. The store was entirely empty besides my coworker.

Modern mall clientele are certainly a peculiar breed.

Grandma Gertrude (GG): “I’m looking at rings for my granddaughter” stares at me intently. Me “Okay, great! Here we have our selection of bands. GG continues staring at me. “…Uhm would you like me to pull something out for you to see?” Continues staring at me.

Hmm, maybe she he didn’t hear him?

“Ma’am?” Mouth opening and closing slightly. Says nothing. “Can I…help…you??” Her eyes slightly widen as she slowly backs away without breaking eye contact. I look alarmingly at my coworker who gives me the side-eye “wtf” look.

She was older, maybe she was having a health episode?

GG walks out of the store without saying a word…continues halfway around the corner. She stops. She turns around and locks eyes once more with me from down the hall.

Okay well now that’s certainly odd…

At this point I feel as though my soul has been imprinted upon. A searing hot brand pressed into the depths of my heart. With every bit of willpower, I tear my gaze away.

Every bit of willpower? I think most would have looked away immediately!

Feeling her eyes still boring into my back, like a knife between my shoulder blades, I scurry into the back room.

Definitely the perfect time to find a getaway room!

Will I wake up in the middle of the night to her standing at the foot of my bed? Can I expect her to be sitting in the backseat of my car when I leave tonight?

This interaction is the stuff of horror movies.

Though it was the first and last I ever saw Grandma Gertrude, she occasionally still visits me in my nightmares. Y’all stay safe out there, my retail comrades.

Spooky to be sure, but maybe there was a rational explanation? Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

Many shared the concern that GG was experiencing a stroke, but all still shared in the lighthearted relief that she was ok.

Many were so baffled by the interaction that they were unsure if they were in the correct thread.

And a few shared what they thought the twist was going to be.

Wonder if this is the last encounter these two will ever have?

I would have been freaked out too.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.