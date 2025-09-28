Kid’s Epic Meltdowns At Speech Therapy Made Him Quit, So His Brothers Never Got Treatment, And Now The Family Feels The Ripple Effects

A family shares a genetic stutter, and speech therapy was supposed to help.

One sibling’s embarrassment and anger made sessions unbearable, and eventually, everyone stopped going.

Now, years later, the impact on his brothers is painfully clear.

AITA For getting angry at speech therapy as a kid leading my brothers to not get treatment as well? My whole family has a genetic stutter. It’s something that happened and both my parents and both my brothers have it as well. It makes it hard to pronounce certain words or get out phrases we want to say.

That’s not fun.

Me and my brothers went to speech therapy as kids for about 5 years. Around late into elementary school kids started to notice my stutter and I started to get insecure about it, leading to multiple meltdowns after speech therapy sessions and being incredibly resistant to go because I was so embarassed and angry about it. We eventually stopped going to these sessions, and my Mom told me around a year ago that one of the reasons me and my brothers stopped was because of my outbursts and aggression towards going, which made it hard to take my brothers as well.

Ouch.

I feel bad because while my stutter has gotten better and I can function normally besides when I am emotional or nervous. One of my other brothers still stutters terribly and I see how it has effected his social life, confidence, and almost every aspect of his life. I feel like an absolute piece of sh*t because I feel like It is my fault that my brother is not living the life he could be, all because I was selfish and emotional as a kid. AITA?

What started as childhood frustration turned into lasting consequences for his siblings. The guilt is heavy, and the regret is real.

But does. it make him a jerk?

The people of Reddit say no.

This persons says he can’t put emphasis on something he did as a kid.

This person says the parents should’ve taken the lead.

And this person says Mom could’ve taken his brother without him. NOT his fault.

Childhood outbursts may have closed the door on opportunities his brothers desperately needed.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.