Last-Minute Shopper Forgot Hidden Christmas Gifts, But Store Employees Working The Holiday Saved The Day

The holidays can be magical, but for retail workers, they often mean long hours and missed moments with family.

So, what would you do if you realized on Christmas Eve that you’d hidden your family’s gifts a little too well and couldn’t find them?

Would you let the holiday fall apart?

Or would you head to the store and hope the workers stuck on shift could help save the celebration?

In the following story, one person finds themselves in this exact situation and is very thankful for everyone who worked that day.

Here’s what happened.

A special thank you to those who worked the holidays For all of those who worked the holidays, I know it’s hard and that you would rather be with your families. We’ve all been there: just counting down the hours until we are free for the short time we have to enjoy it. And I know that everyone says that they wouldn’t schedule people if no one shopped on the holidays.

She tried to hide some gifts, but hid them too well.

I had a major screw up on Christmas Eve. I had to hide my sisters’ gifts so that they wouldn’t see them, and I hid them too well. I still can’t find them. I ended up having to run to Martwall to grab something else to supplement my gifts. So, thank you to all of you who are there to save the holiday. You have no idea how much of a difference you can make and how much some of us appreciate it.

Wow! She’ll probably find them when she least expects.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit have to say about her situation.

Here’s one of those workers.

Not retail, but similar.

For this person, working on the holiday was miserable because of illness.

Well, that’s quite an opinion.

What a nice gesture!

More people should be like this!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.