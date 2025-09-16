Man And His Coworker Tried To Catch A Magpie That Was Causing Chaos In The Mall, But They Ended Up Calling Wildlife Protection Instead

Birds are such interesting creatures.

This man was having an ordinary day at work when things took a surprising turn.

A clever magpie flew in, causing chaos in everything.

He and his coworker tried to catch it, but they never succeeded.

Eventually, they had to call Wildlife Protection to deal with the problem.

Magpie pays the mall a visit Just a normal day today at work, at a sports equipment store in a mall. All of a sudden, a magpie flies into the store, followed by a lady working at a flower shop on the same floor as mine. This would turn into a wild magpie-chase. The building’s groundskeeper was there with a net.

This man and his coworker tried to catch the bird using some fishing nets they were selling.

Unfortunately, magpies are extremely clever birds. Watching the chase around our store, and in the hall outside, was entertaining. It visited every single store on the floor, surprising customers and employees alike. I and a colleague grabbed two of our fishing nets for sale to try and catch it. It was cornered in the flower shop.

They decided to call Wildlife Protection.

However, its insane reflexes let it dodge our nets. Eventually, after chasing it through three massive stores, we had to make a call. Wildlife protection was called (through a lot of hoops, by the way.) Someone told us to call someone else four times.

The bird never surrendered!

One of the stores managed to corner it in their breakroom and came to borrow our nets. Somehow, the bird escaped and is still flying around everywhere! Wildlife protection arrives, and they also tried to use the same nets to no avail. The clever bird will probably have to be shot to be caught.

Even the best plans can never outsmart a clever bird.

