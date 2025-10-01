Man Booked Hotel Room For His Daughter Because His Stepdaughters Were Bullying Her, But His Wife Accused Him Of Playing Favorites

Fairness and favoritism don’t really go well together.

Imagine finding out that your stepdaughters were being mean to your daughter. Would you stand up for her or let the girls work it out on their own?

This man and his family checked into a hotel after attending his dad’s funeral.

He found out that his teenage daughter was being treated unfairly by her stepsisters, so he stepped in to help.

However, his decision sparked accusations and tension with his wife and stepdaughters.

Did he do the right thing? Read the full story below.

AITA for getting my daughter a hotel room entirely for herself after her stepsisters made her sleep on the floor? My dad passed away 2 weeks ago. I, my wife Candace, my daughter Shiloh (16), and her stepsisters (19) and (17) flew to my hometown so we can attend the funeral. After that, we got 2 hotel rooms. One was for me and Candace, and one was for the girls.

This man received a call from his daughter.

While I was in the room, I got a call from Shiloh at 11 p.m. She was crying and sounding like she was arguing with her stepsisters. I asked what the matter was, and she told me that her stepsisters insisted she sleep on the floor. There was one large bed in the room and there was enough space for all 3 girls to sleep on.

He asked his stepdaughters what the issue was.

I asked why and she said she didn’t know. I went to see what the issue was and talked with my stepdaughters about it. They kept talking but didn’t really explain why they told her to sleep on the floor. They just shrugged and said, “It’s better this way. We’re more comfortable this way.”

He decided to book another room for Shiloh.

I told Shiloh to grab her things. One of my stepdaughters asked where we were going, so I told her I was booking Shiloh a hotel room. Both looked upset but didn’t say anything. They must’ve called their mom because she was awake when I got back. She started arguing with me about giving Shiloh an entire hotel room for herself.

His wife didn’t take it well.

I explained why I did it, but she said I wasted money and that Shiloh could’ve sucked it up for one night on the floor. I called her unreasonable for saying this. She told me I showed the girls that I’m playing favorites and made my stepdaughters share a room, while I gave my daughter an entire room for herself.

His wife said he did not handle the situation very well.

We went home and Candace is still bringing it up, saying I mishandled this. She even pointed out how my stepdaughters are upset since they’re not speaking to me. AITA?

The stepdaughters were being mean. He was just making sure his daughter had a bed to sleep in instead of sleeping on the floor.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person agrees with what he did.

Short and simple.

Here’s some honest advice from this person.

Finally, people are calling them Cinderella’s evil stepsisters. Lol.

There would be no favoritism if they simply treated everyone in the family fairly.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.