Husband Defended His Wife’s Postpartum Body, And Decided To Distance Himself From His Friends Who Made Insensitive Comments

Aita for distancing myself from my friend after his wife called my wife fat My wife is not fat, but she has gained weight after she delivered our son. She is still not fat or obese. She used to be skinny, and we both think that it is actually a blessing that she has gained some weight.

A month ago, my wife and I went to dinner with my friend and his wife. We hadn’t seen them in almost two years, because he lives in a different country for his job. After they came back, we planned for dinner. We were enjoying our discussion about our old days.

His wife suddenly said that my wife has become fat. She said they are going to stay in our city for a few months and that she will hit the gym. She asked my wife to join her. My wife said that she doesn’t want to hit the gym yet. But she replied that if my wife doesn’t go to the gym, she will gain even more weight and probably turn obese.

I interrupted her and said that my wife is not fat. I added that if she had given birth and if she were in my wife’s place, she would understand. Our little get-together didn’t go as well as we were expecting. I was offended and didn’t talk to him since last month. I decided to distance myself from him and his wife.

He contacted me and asked me if I took offense with how things went last time. I didn’t reply back to him yet. But I want to maintain distance between us and possibly even cut him and his wife off forever. AITA?

True friends respect your loved ones… no matter how much they have changed physically.

