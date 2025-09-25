Man Forgot That It Was Mother’s Day, So He Went Fishing With His Dad Instead Of Spending The Whole Day With His Mom

Spending quality time with your mom on Mother’s Day is a priceless way to show your love.

If you forgot that it was Mother’s Day and made plans with your dad, would you cancel the plans as soon as you realized it was Mother’s Day, or would you keep the plans and see your mom later in the day?

This man forgot that it was Mother’s Day and had planned to go fishing with his dad.

His mom was totally okay with it, but his sister was completely outraged.

Read the full story below.

AITA? My sister is mad at me for not spending the entire Mother’s Day with our mom. For context, I’m 28. My sister is 21. I went fishing on Saturday with my dad, and we didn’t catch anything. He asked if I wanted to go to another place we could fish tomorrow. I said sure, forgetting that tomorrow was Mother’s Day.

This man called his mom and wished her a Happy Mother’s Day.

I called my mom in the morning and wished her a happy Mother’s Day. I told her I love and appreciate her. She asked if I wanted to go to church with her, and afterwards they were having a Mother’s Day lunch after service. I said sure, I’ll just have to tell my dad (they’re divorced, btw) we’ll have to go fishing after church. I had made plans with him yesterday and wasn’t thinking about Mother’s Day at the time.

Her mom said not to bother going to church with them, and he could just go fishing.

My mom said not to worry about it and to go fishing. I said, “No, mom, it’s okay really. We can go fishing later.” She was persistent, and so I said okay. “Would you at least like me to meet you after the service for the lunch?” She still said no and to go fishing. She said I could come see her after I was done fishing.

He went fishing with his dad and came over to his mom’s house in the afternoon.

So I agreed and went fishing and had a great time. My dad and I caught several fish. I got home, cleaned up, and went over to mom’s around 4 p.m.

But his sister went off on him for not spending the whole day with their mom.

My sister decided to go off on me for not going to church with them. I tried to explain to her that I made an agreement with mom and that I would spend time with her this evening. My sister felt that I should have gone anyway instead of going fishing. I told her I still have plenty of time to spend with mom. It’s only 4 p.m.

Their mom tried to break off the argument and said everything’s fine.

I still have like 4 hours to spend with her. I don’t have to spend the entire 24 hours with her. My sister said that yes, I do, because it’s Mother’s Day. My mom tried calming things down and tried explaining that it was alright. But that didn’t work either.

He spent the entire evening with his mom.

Eventually, we just agreed to disagree and moved on. I spent the evening with my mom. I ordered dinner from where my mom wanted to eat and surprised her with a dessert. I gave her a gift that I got her and had a wonderful evening.

But he has a lot of questions he wants to clarify.

So, AITA? Should I have ignored my mother and gone to church regardless of what she told me? Should I have to spent the entire day with her? Was I in the wrong?

He asks some good questions. Was he right to believe his mother when she told him to go fishing, or should he have canceled his plans with his dad?

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

It doesn’t take endless hours to do something memorable.

