Man Logged A Walk To Visit His Sick Father On His Smartwatch, But His Brother Got Angry And Said He Was Being Insensitive

It’s funny how something that feels like a simple routine to you can come across completely differently to someone else.

So, what would you do if you walked to the hospital to see your sick dad and logged it on your smartwatch out of habit, only for your brother to get upset and call you insensitive?

Would you shrug it off as no big deal? Or would you defend yourself to him?

In the following story, one sibling finds himself in this very predicament and opts for the latter.

Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for setting an outdoor workout on my smart watch while I walked to the hospital to visit my sick dad? I was told my dad was very sick and in the hospital. The hospital he was at was about 1.5 miles from my house, and I don’t have a car, so when I found out, I walked there. Anytime I walk anywhere, I log it as a workout on my watch. Usually, it’s to the store or a convenience store, but I always log it. But I knew I was going to walk, so I took the few seconds to set a workout on my watch.

Now, his brother is upset with him.

I share my workouts with my brother, and he shares them with me. I guess we are smartwatch friends. When I got there, he saw the notification that I had completed a workout. He asked about it, and I told him it was the walk here to the hospital. He got mad and asked how I could think about setting a workout on my watch when Dad was very sick. I told him it was just what I do when I walk anywhere. It’s a reflex to set it when I go anywhere on foot. AITA?

Wow! There’s no way it took that long to program the workout.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about it.

This is good reasoning.

For this reader, you can think of setting the watch and your father.

Yet another great way to look at it.

According to this reader, his father didn’t miss the 30-seconds it took.

Emotions are obviously high right now, so he needs to let it go because of the circumstances.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.